Cuomo probe draws impassioned reactions'

I waited to pass judgment on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo until the investigation was over ["Probe: Cuomo broke laws," News, Aug. 4]. Now it’s time for him to do the right thing and resign. The Democratic Party has integrity, unlike the Republican Party, which circled the wagons around the twice-impeached former President Donald Trump. I guess the Republicans only care about power and not the country they swore to serve.

— Mark Stysiack, Ridge

More than three months ago, I suggested that we avoid a "lynch mob mentality" attitude regarding the conduct of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ["Mixed reactions about Cuomo," Letters, March 21). Well, the attorney general has properly vetted the allegations, and the facts are clear. The governor is beyond apologies and has lost the credibility needed to function as our chief executive. He should avoid the inevitable agony of impeachment and resign.

— James P. Kelly, Huntington

I am one of those in the silent majority who normally remains quiet about opining publicly. However, I feel the media’s apparent push to have Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resign is just a way to eliminate a moderate Democratic candidate from being reelected, thus helping the cause of the radical left.

Cuomo is still popular among the electorate and would win, and that is why the woke media seems to want him removed by an "election" of politicians and the radical left before it gets to the will of the people. I know Republican candidates also are running, but I see only a slight chance that the GOP would win in this largely blue state. So hang on, Cuomo, and wait for the silent moderates to vote you back in when the time comes.

— Charles Sabbiondo, Wantagh

The probably soon-to-be former governor, although disgraced, appears to be a defiant narcissist, incapable of any self-assessment ["Cuomo’s road to deep danger," Opinion, Aug. 4].

Let the prosecutors have at him, as the law requires, but at the minimum, he should be disbarred from practicing law.

— James Fitzpatrick, Kings Park

How do we discuss impeaching someone on a "he said, she said" basis but elect a president who admitted he can and has done worse?

I don’t believe Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is totally innocent, but this country definitely has a double standard.

— Laura Cavagnet, Miller Place

It seems former President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo are operating on the same premise — tell a lie often enough, and it will become truth.

Hopefully, reality will prove both of them wrong and justice will be served.

— Gertrude Smith, Stewart Manor

Note to likely soon-to-be governor Kathy Hochul: When you get a moment, please rename the bridge that replaced the Tappan Zee to the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Bridge. He earned that honor and did not deserve to have his name removed from the span by the current governor.

That said, former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo deserves a similar honor, and it always should have been to have the Grand Central Parkway in Queens named for him. He lived there when not in Albany, and it runs right past Jamaica Estates.

"Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Grand Central Parkway." I like the sound of it. And so will the family of Malcolm Wilson.

— Ted D. Gluckman, Rockville Centre

Anti-vaxxers create frustration in many

A reader wonders why people are angry about unvaccinated people ["It’s not ‘prejudice’ against anti-vaxxers," Letters, Aug. 4]. I am not angry but frustrated for the health care workers who must deal with multiple waves of the coronavirus over the past 18 months.Frustrated for those unable to have medical procedures done as hospitals are overrun by COVID-19 patients. Frustrated that new variants could emerge that might adversely impact those who have been vaccinated.

Perhaps if those who choose to not get vaccinated waive their right to hospital care, I would be less frustrated.

— Chris McNulty, Great Neck

A reader wants to know why people want to shame unvaccinated people. He says if you are vaccinated and catch the coronavirus, you will not get very sick or be hospitalized, or die. It’s sad he doesn’t understand that a vaccinated person can get a mild case and unknowingly pass it to those who are unvaccinated. The unvaccinated could get very sick, hospitalized or die.

Courts ruled that you can’t get into kindergarten without being fully vaccinated against childhood diseases because you could infect other children. Why shouldn’t this logic be applied to the COVID-19 vaccine? If the infection rate among the unvaccinated continues to skyrocket, the country likely will eventually be forced back into prior COVID protocols. In this case, ignorance is not bliss.

— Leonard Gaffan, Jericho

I understand the right to refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no reason, however, why everyone else should bear the burden ["Vaccine is real shot in the arm," Letters, Aug. 3]. I do not advocate denying health care to those who suffer. But someone has to pay when care is given.

Those who have been vaccinated will have to pay for the care of those who have not been vaccinated. I think it reasonable that Congress pass a law allowing health insurance companies to force the unvaccinated to pay their way at hospitals. It could prove to be the ultimate incentive to get vaccinated.

— Chris Dalmasse, Southampton

There is an evil in our land and its name is "Politics." In other times of serious problems, Americans bonded together to overcome them, but I fear we have met a problem that might be our downfall — COVID-19. Americans against Americans, fighting over a vaccine.

Get a vaccination for the kid next door who can’t get one yet or the doctors and nurses who see death all around them.

— Linda Bartunek, Calverton

It seems that we have come to a crossroads. This virus will be with us in one form or another until the end of time. We have a choice — live in bondage to a tiny germ, or take back our lives and live free.

Time is precious and can never be recouped.

— Gracie Rugile, Rocky Point

It’s interesting that people who won’t get vaccinated now because they fear the long-term effects still get a flu vaccination every year without any qualms.

— Art Schill, Patchogue