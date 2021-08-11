Mixed reactions to Cuomo's resignation

Facing a preponderance of evidence that his personal conduct has not been beyond reproach, the resignation of his closest adviser, and calls from his Democratic Party, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has done the right thing by resigning, just as President Richard Nixon eventually did with Watergate.

It is not a question of guilt or innocence — that will be decided in a different venue.

Rather, he has served the people by removing the spectacle of impeachment during an ongoing crisis that would have been a detrimental distraction had it gone forward.

Finally, he is to be commended for his leadership while in office — we are indeed better off because of his stewardship.

— Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington

We just experienced a dark day in state politics. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s loss is New York’s loss.

His political star rose as he governed us during the pandemic. Alas, he fell from grace due to multiple and credible accusations of sexual harassment.

I voted for him, yet I don’t deny that, regretfully, I could not vote for him today. I have empathy for his pain, as a stain is now on his legacy, ruined by his own conduct, a man’s self-sabotage. As politics and sex collide, another political career dies.

Goodbye, governor.

— Susan Marie Davniero, Lindenhurst

Why didn’t these women who accused Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speak out against him when the events occurred? I feel bad that he is resigning. These are all just accusations, and the governor is resigning.

Why wasn’t former President Donald Trump asked to resign with all the accusations against him and the comments about women he made that actually were recorded? He even admitted to going into women’s dressing rooms. Why weren’t stronger measures taken against him?

— Evelyn Christensen, W. Islip

The call by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign due to the allegations of sexual harassment rings hollow in the face of Zeldin’s unshakable support of former President Donald Trump, who faced similar and more serious allegations.

Throw in Zeldin’s support of Trump’s lies regarding the presidential election and his vote against certifying the results of two states after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and you truly have someone who has, as he said of Cuomo, lost his right to govern or, for that matter, be taken seriously.

— Martin Dorfman, Plainview