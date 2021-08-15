The winds of change hit Albany

I’ve never liked Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, did not support many of his policies, never voted for him and would not have voted for him had he chosen to run for reelection.

That said, he has been a strong leader and has ably governed this state. He has guided us through many crises, including COVID-19.

We may never know if any or all of the accusations made against him were true. But a firestorm of outrage was set ablaze by those accusations, and it seems that everyone with political clout, be it for political self-benefit during our #MeToo climate, or otherwise, jumped on the bandwagon to castigate him and force him to resign ["Cuomo to go in two weeks," News, Aug. 11].

We seem to live in an age when accusation — substantiated or not — has become conviction or accepted as truth. Merely being accused paints one as guilty and poisons the well of public opinion.

How does one prepare a defense against such accusations, especially absent corroborative proof such as others being present? I believe in fairness, including believing that any labeling is unfair unless one is actually proven guilty.

— George Leifer, Massapequa Park

The part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation speech directed to his three adult daughters is quite telling of his personality flaws: "I never would intentionally disrespect a woman or treat any woman differently than I would want them treated."

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The use of "them" instead of "you" speaks volumes. If he had put his daughters in the shoes of any of these women at any time he was being inappropriate, he might have stopped.

— Joan Lazaunik, Great Neck

I am not defending Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. While the attorney general’s report is only an investigation and not an indictment, it is a damning one. It is likely he is guilty of these accusations, and should have resigned. It is a sad, tragic ending to a long political career.

My question is: Why are only Democratic politicians bound to a morals clause? Former President Donald Trump was accused by many women, about twice that of Cuomo, and not just of sexual harassment, but also of more heinous crimes before he became president, and he isn’t the only Republican to be accused of sexual misconduct who has refused to resign.

I am not insinuating that one offense excuses the other. Quite the opposite. No politician is above the law, and no members of either party should get away with corruption or criminal behavior.

— Brian McGowan, Bethpage

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is not out of the starting gate, yet the Republican gubernatorial front-runner, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), has started to smear her name ["Elected officials react," News, Aug. 11].

His comments demonstrate his hypocrisy and actually reflect his own behavior during the years that Donald Trump was president. Zeldin is one of many who "empowered . . . disgusting behavior" and contributed to a "toxic culture."

Zeldin remained "silent scandal after scandal" from fatal COVID-19 policies, backing a president who refused to recognize the pandemic’s severity. He chose not to comment when the former president engaged in rampant harassment of his enemies and exhibited intimidating, bullying and abusive behavior toward anyone who disagreed with his statements or policies.

Regarding a "disgraceful legacy," Zeldin’s continued support of the Big Lie has shown a lack of courage, morals and truth.

Perhaps as a New Yorker, he should consider wishing Hochul success as she undertakes this responsibility during a difficult time.

— Andrea Dapolito, Southold

It’s time to unify the state. We all want what’s best for our families — prosperity, safety, equality and happiness. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lost our trust.

We need someone in the highest state office who can do that, regardless of party.

It’s time to stop checking all the boxes of one party, especially if you don’t know what the candidates stand for.

Enough with the social media complaints against Republicans’ statements about Cuomo, such as by Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Islander who does the right thing time and time again.

— Kirsen Moore, Center Moriches

Instead of his statement being only about Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a possible opponent in the gubernatorial race.

When referring to "empowering disgusting behavior," he need only look in the mirror.

— John Mlinarich, Ronkonkoma

The comments by Republican state leaders made my blood boil. While I don’t condone the governor’s actions, I do not believe he is the terrible person he was made out to be. The good far outweighs the bad.

Republicans who condemned Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo still kneel at the altar of former President Donald Trump, who has been accused by multiple women of far worse. Sexual harassment allegations against a Democrat forced him to resign. Sexual assault allegations against a Republican don’t hurt his being elected president or being put on the Supreme Court. It’s hypocrisy.

— Ted Pafundi, South Huntington

When an employee is terminated, the person is escorted from the premises. This is to prevent sabotage. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is being permitted to dictate his departure on his own terms and retain authority for 14 days. A lot can be done during this time.

In view of his misconduct, it would be prudent for the State Assembly to immediately impeach him so his authority is suspended. This will assure the remaining days transpire without further issues.

— Michael Sullivan, Garden City

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation to avoid impeachment is a metaphor for how he ruined New York’s criminal justice system: He copped a plea on a misdemeanor to "get away with murder."

— Michael Quane, South Hempstead