Climate crisis, Suffolk's need for an inspector general, and more

Hochul must deal with climate crisis

When our new governor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, takes the reins of power, she must address the climate crisis ["5 challenges facing Hochul," News, Aug. 12]. We need a new government devoted to our 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act that calls for a 70% electric grid by 2030, a mere nine years away. Fossil fuel companies have found ways to evade this law, and positive steps such as large-scale wind projects have been slow to get off the ground.

Also, a substantive move to get private, commercial and municipal drivers into electric vehicles should be way up on the priority list. New York needs to show the country and the world just how to keep this planet sustainable for future generations.

— Karen C. Higgins, Massapequa Park

Suffolk needs Office of Inspector General

I call for Newsday’s editorial board to support the creation of an independent Office of Inspector General in Suffolk County ["Corrupt system enabled Spota," Editorial, Aug. 12]. A nonpartisan investigative body that would investigate governmental fraud, waste and abuse is the only path to clean government in Suffolk County. It’s time.

Suffolk County residents deserve better than waiting for federal officials to come to our rescue every time a politician succumbs to believing in their own power.

— Daniel G. Rodgers, Southampton

Jan. 6 claims dishonor Flight 93

On Sept. 11, 2001, the passengers of Flight 93 fought to the death to protect the Capitol building from being attacked by a hijacked plane. It is a dishonor to the passengers of Flight 93’s unselfish heroic deed to consider the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as just a protest ["The indecency of GOP excuses for Jan. 6," Opinion, Aug. 5].

For this reason, any member of Congress or any individual who believed that former President Donald Trump’s election was stolen should be ashamed to think the attack on the Capitol was justified. On 9/11, our belief in democracy was attacked. On Jan. 6, Trump and his supporters insulted the meaning of democracy and the memories of those who died to defend democracy by insisting that votes don’t count unless they count for Trump.

— Peter Scott, Centerport

Syosset must check new transit needs

Syosset, mostly because of the pandemic, has seen an influx of new, young families from the city living alongside older, longtime residents ["Moving ahead," Our Towns, Aug. 12]. Our diverse community has new and varied commuting patterns to school and to work and to doctor’s visits. It is the right time to reexamine transportation patterns and needs.

We need to establish new environmentally sustainable means of travel that might even generate new revenue for the county.

— Laura Schultz, Syosset

The writer is president of the civic association Residents for a More Beautiful Syosset.

Many people live with ostomy bags

I was saddened to read about the employee who alleges he was fired by a fast-food restaurant because of his ostomy bag ["LI man sues Burger King," News, Aug. 1]. Ostomies are lifesaving surgeries that one in 500 people in the United States have. I had ostomy surgery in 1989 and have lived an active and productive life as a father and minister.

As a volunteer with United Ostomy Associations of America, I know that living with an ostomy should never be an excuse for employment-based discrimination. Although not visible, people with medical conditions such as those requiring living with an ostomy, may have rights and be protected under state and federal antidiscrimination laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

While many people living with an ostomy do not face clothing restrictions, this individual revealed that he has had an ostomy since birth and surely knows what works best for his body.

Modern ostomy pouching systems are sanitary and designed to be odor-proof. Those wearing this prosthetic work every job imaginable and likely are people you encounter daily.

— Anthony Giordano, East Meadow

Masking kids should be parents’ decision

The decision to mask or not mask children returning to school should be made by their parents ["Lt. Gov: Schools should have all masked," News, Aug. 13].

My guess is the vast majority would opt not to mask them. Eliminating the government from the decision-making process would put an end to the needless confusion and frustration that is taking place.

— Ed Quinlan, New Hyde Park