The unvaccinated and a Central Park concert

Sadness, anger over the unvaccinated

After reading the article and interviews of people who are still not vaccinated against COVID-19, I am saddened and angered ["Some on LI still hesitant about getting the vaccine," News, Aug. 9]. At what point do you decide this vaccine is safe enough? When do you stop making this vaccine political? When do you stop following conspiracy theories down every rabbit hole?

Long Island has one of the highest transmission rates in New York State now, and the only thing that can curtail that is the unvaccinated getting the vaccine and people wearing masks. Moreover, vaccines keep those who are infected out of emergency rooms and intensive care units. Maybe health insurance companies need to make difficult choices if the unvaccinated end up with expensive hospital bills from COVID infections.

— Susan Stone, Hicksville

A reader feels punished and blamed for being unvaccinated and suggests that we all just take care of ourselves and our families ["It’s not ‘prejudice’ against anti-vaxxers," Letters, Aug. 4].

We the vaccinated are not selfish. We care about the world and worry that variants will develop that will not be contained by the vaccine and will be deadlier and even more contagious.

So many people can’t be vaccinated due to age or health. The only way to protect everyone is through herd immunity. It is sad to realize how uneducated about this so many people are on Long Island, where we spend so much on education.

— Connie Axelson, Oceanside

In her column "Vaccine shaming is not an effective strategy," Cathy Young argues that there are better ways to raise vaccination rates than ridiculing those who have refused shots [Opinion, July 29]. I have a better solution.

It is time to have strict employer and public mandates. My wife has a compromised immune system. The unvaccinated are making it so she could easily become a victim of these people. Although she is fully vaccinated, the Moderna shots gave her much less protection against COVID-19 than the average person. Those who have refused the vaccine have potentially sentenced her to a life of fear, isolation and danger. Their immorality is disgraceful, motivated by ignorance and political views, and I am tired of it.

Those not vaccinated, in my opinion, are guilty of criminal behavior. It is time to play hardball; they are a danger to public health. Their "freedoms" should be considered irrelevant — they are abusing the Constitution.

— Elliot Schwartz, Holbrook

Those of us who are vaccinated are angry that the unvaccinated are keeping us from a safe and healthy future. Mandatory vaccines are not new in this country ["Mandate shots to fight COVID," Editorial, July 29]. Any baby will tell you that.

Sadly, our country has a small faction of people who are more interested in spreading falsehoods, tweaking the truth and playing on people’s fears. Let’s get vaccinated so the virus can stop mutating and we can all get back to our normal lives.

— Rita Kestenbaum, Bellmore

Why doesn’t former President Donald Trump come out and tell everyone to get vaccinated? He can narcissistically (and correctly) claim that the vaccines were developed "on his watch," and his supporters would follow his lead to the vaccination sites by the millions. The bottom line is he would not like the optic of the virus being eradicated on the "watch" of his successor’s tenure. Would he rather see more people die?

— Robert Gerver, Kings Park

Here is my take-away from some readers’ opinions ["Vaccine is real shot in the arm," Letters, Aug. 3]. They said: Those who choose not to be vaccinated should pay a surcharge to their health insurance company; they may not dine in restaurants, and they should be prepared to suffer the consequences. These ideas are scary.

People do have the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment without repercussion.

— Paula Genovesi, Garden City South

Central Park concert: Superspreader event

Do we wear a mask ["Need clear rules to open schools," Editorial, Aug. 9]? Get vaccinated? Social distance? Listen to the medical experts? Or go to the massive concert scheduled for Aug. 21 in Central Park? I wish I had the confidence to attend, but talk about your "superspreader" event!

I thought New Yorkers would have more sense. The musical lineup looks incredible, appealing to many fans, but I’m reluctant to attend because thousands of other fans will also attend. I know we need a break from the COVID-19 restrictions, but how can we judge other partygoers across the country and have this as our own example?

New Yorkers proved to be fighters of COVID and resilient, but why now will so many possibly expose themselves to the new variant, which can spread even faster than the original form?

— John F. Lomaga, Shoreham