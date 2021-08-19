Curran must show independence to police

Laws protecting cops already exist

The police, their benevolent associations, sympathetic politicians and supporters decided to go on the offensive regarding the first responders bill ["Nassau GOP eyes an override after veto of rights bill," News, Aug. 12].

Rather than assessing the abusive, sometimes deadly behavior of their peers and examining the need to bring about positive change, they decided to oppose efforts to limit qualified immunity and other necessary police reforms. They reject respect and cooperation in an aggressive effort to maintain power and control.

Laws to protect law enforcement officers, if they believe they have been harassed, injured, menaced or assaulted, already exist. This was an effort to punish people who speak out and demonstrate for the need for societal change.

In light of her veto, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran must keep an eye on her actions regarding police matters. She needs to stand up, provide supervision and demand accountability.

Unfortunately, she often appears to be under the influence and control of a police commissioner who is all powerful and untouchable. Curran needs to be more independent.

— Tom Shields, Roslyn Heights

I agree with Joye Brown when she wrote that the bill to allow the county to sue on behalf of police and first responders who are injured or harassed during a protest march was "a prescription for an ailment that does not exist" ["To sign, or not to sign?" News, Aug. 8].

Last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, for example, were overwhelmingly peaceful, and sufficient laws exist to punish those who engage in looting or rioting.

Only $1.5 million in fines will be sought by prosecutors against apprehended insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 despite the estimate of at least $500 million in damages they caused and for follow-up security. I don’t believe that figure includes the medical costs for the injured Capitol and Metro police department officers who were injured.

Surely those who supported the Nassau County bill before its veto would be eager to see a similar bill pass in the District of Columbia. Right?

— Jim Philipps, Syosset