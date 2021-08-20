American lives lost were not in vain

Lost American lives were not in vain

It breaks my heart to see that so many Gold Star parents feel that the sacrifice of their children’s lives in Afghanistan was "in vain" ["Gold Star parents upset," News, Aug. 17]. Regardless of the perceived success or failure of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan, their lives were certainly not sacrificed in vain.

Apart from removing the Taliban, who gave shelter to Osama bin Laden for many years, and preventing another terrorist attack against our country for two decades, those Gold Star parents should take, in President Abraham Lincoln’s words, "solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom."

— H. Mitchell Schuman, Brightwaters

The downfall of many politicians has not always been the result of their misdeeds but rather in the denials and cover-ups of these transgressions. President Joe Biden should not fall into that trap ["Biden standing behind Afghanistan decision," News, Aug. 17].

If the exit from Afghanistan did not go as planned, he should preempt the right-wing media attack and admit any mistakes made. Then continue to emphasize the long-term benefit of disentangling the United States from its 20-year attempt to nation-build a country with a deeply imbedded centuries-old culture.

— Bill Domjan, Melville

I hope all the protesters who are constantly demeaning our country are watching what is going on in Afghanistan. I don’t think they would be too quick to demonstrate against the Taliban over there.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— Michael White, Coram

The precipitous withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan by President Joe Biden was cowardly, and the abandonment of Afghans who worked with and supported our troops was unfortunate.

Will a real president and leader arise, or is Biden just another President Jimmy Carter, with all his weaknesses in disguise?

— George Leifer, Massapequa Park

Elderly need hike in Social Security pay

The average increase of 25% for needy families getting food stamps will come as welcome relief for most ["Food stamp benefits to grow," Nation, Aug. 17]. But the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for the elderly, who have paid into the program all their working lives, goes up in dribs and drabs.

In the past 10 years, it’s risen more than 2% only once and is usually about 1.5%. Some elderly must choose between buying medicine or food and are barely living from month to month. When is our government going to fix this shortfall?

— Geraldine Incerto, Blue Point

State GOP should reject Trump, fans

The Republican Party has lost its credibility, especially on the national level ["Seeking influence in Albany," Editorial, Aug. 15]. I would be ashamed to call myself a Republican today, because it represents an extreme fascist-leaning party of former President Donald Trump that has sold its values for blind allegiance to a demagogue.

What do state Republican legislators stand for? One Trump loyalist wants to become governor. The Republican Party today is a far cry from the original Republican values.

The Republican Party of New York deserves its minority status, and I hope it stays a minority until it totally rejects the Trumpian party of today and Trump supporters in their own caucus.

— Sal DeAngelo, Huntington

County or town should buy mansion

After the continued neglect, deterioration and vandalism of the historic Vanderbilt mansion at the former site of Dowling College, we should brainstorm on ways to save it ["Damage control," Our Towns, Aug. 17].

As the village historian of Flower Hill in Roslyn, my job is to ensure that local history is taught and preserved for the betterment of society — now and for future generations. I echo Oakdale residents’ cries for its preservation.

I believe Suffolk County or the Town of Islip should find a way to purchase the property and turn it into a park and community center, similar to what was done with the historic Main Street School in Port Washington. The mansion could even be used for affordable housing for the young and seniors, in addition to holding events.

— Mitchell Schwartz, Flower Hill

‘Bronx Bombers’ — should it be official?

Now that the names "Redskins," "Indians," et al. are considered offensive to some ["Cleveland Guardians after 2021," Sports, July 24], shouldn’t the name "Yankees" also be removed as many southerners find it offensive?

— Richard Rusch, Huntington Sta.