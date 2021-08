Sadly, with the withdrawal of NATO and U.S. forces from Afghanistan after two decades, the Allied leaders and military experts miscalculated the ruthless power and reach of the Taliban, who were unconventionally fighting against them ["Afghans appeal to U.S. for faster evacuation," News, Aug. 19]. The Taliban’s resolve was apparently underestimated even after engaging them in an open-ended war for 20 years. The Taliban was awaiting the full exit of Allied troops, and it’s no surprise they are back to what they do best — unleashing terror on civilians.

This is a loss for the Afghans, especially women, children, the elderly and the infirm , bracing for a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

— Atul M. Karnik, Woodside

Talk about "lipstick on a pig" — there’s little discussion by President Biden about this debacle ["Biden: We’ll stay until all are out," News, Aug. 19]. Or about the insensitive and atrocious planning despite warnings to not remove the military before getting our people, partners and equipment out.

To send military troops in after the Taliban takeover is a joke. To double down and say there are no regrets is doubling down on incompetence. Nothing went right or is going right. We will lose people. Billions of dollars of military equipment, including helicopters, are in the hands of terrorists. Our buildings are occupied by the Taliban. A great look. Our allies are bewildered. This is inconceivable.

— Bob Esposito, Lake Grove

The main mission of the U.S. military is to protect the homeland and U.S. citizens. As commander in chief, President Joe Biden has failed in this mission by withdrawing the military before all Americans were evacuated. How did a president withdraw almost all our military before ensuring U.S. citizens’ safety? A Marine Corps motto is "no man left behind." Our president has left thousands of Americans behind. It’s disgraceful. The retreat is not the embarrassment — it’s the way we did it.

— Thomas Calabrese, Farmingville

The mission in Afghanistan, when described as the "endless war," is a gross mischaracterization and useful only in that it elicits overwhelming public support.

Notably, Chinese and Russian embassies in Afghanistan remain open and welcoming — not to refugees, but to the Taliban. Also, little is reported about Afghanistan being rich in rare earth minerals.

Americans do not want "endless wars." When framed correctly, public opinion may be quite different.

— Susan E. Hopkins, Kings Park

I am infuriated that this administration has blown the opportunity to get Americans and our Afghan associates out of the current chaos.

President Joe Biden apparently was advised by both Republican and Democratic legislators months ago that these individuals were at risk and we should get them out quickly.

We are now faced with a crisis and forced to trust a regime that in the past has beheaded people and treated women and girls like chattel.

We must, by any means, get those who have helped us out of there. That means, to me, measured use of force if necessary.

— Nicholas Dallis, Smithtown

There is not much difference between the recent photos of the Taliban seated behind the seized seats of government in Kabul and those of the American insurrectionists doing the same in the U.S. Capitol. Both groups were armed, violent, had faces covered and professed a desire to kill their countrymen.

— William R. Kearns, East Quogue

Although most Americans wanted us out of Afghanistan, it did not have to be done this way. There is no excuse for not getting Americans out first. And also not getting the translators who helped us out . And not getting the billions of dollars of weaponry out. President Joe Biden could not have been more irresponsible or irrational in his decision on how to withdraw.

— Adrienne Bryant, Northport

Cathy Young’s "good guy vs. bad guy" scenario regarding Afghanistan is just another chapter in U.S. imperialism ["Afghan pullout could herald U.S. comeback," Opinion, Aug. 19]. God forbid another U.S. soldier dies for an "Afghanistan-style mission." What was that mission anyway? Young claims "democracy building." Does she know the Afghan government was among the world’s most undemocratic?

President Joe Biden was right in ending this disaster. The way he did was flawed .

— Susan Perretti, Setauket

Instead of Russia and the United States being at swords’ points, why not conduct a coordinated invasion of Afghanistan, split the country in two (as occurred in Germany), systematically eliminate the Taliban, giving relief to the Afghans and, someday (as happened in Germany), return Afghanistan to a full united country free of the cruel government now in existence.

— Freeman Wilbur, Bay Shore