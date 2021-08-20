Just Sayin': Create citizenship path for Dreamers

Create citizenship path for Dreamers

Congress must include a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers in its Build Back Better reconciliation package. We all hoped the worst of the pandemic was behind us, but the delta variant is here, wreaking havoc, and once again, Dreamers are heroically serving in essential roles here and across the country. Immigrants are essential to our care infrastructure. They have not given up on us throughout the entire pandemic, and we should not give up on them.

There is an immediate opportunity for Congress to deliver this in the reconciliation package. If Congress creates a pathway to citizenship for immigrants, our country’s gross domestic product could grow, and we could create new jobs. No wonder a new poll shows that 70% of Americans support creating a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and essential workers.

Edmund Lee, Huntington

Don't take the shirt off player's back

I have been a Mets fan since day one. I have lived and died with each game. I love the excitement of the walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth inning. But I cannot stand to watch the tearing off of the hero's jersey. It has made me not watch the end of the game that I love so much. They look like children who have not been taught how to act. Management should put a stop to this. Jump, hug, do cartwheels -- but tearing off a player's uniform top? What kind of message is it sending to youngsters who are watching?

Jacqueline Dellanno, Malverne

Ridding droppings is a wild goose chase

The geese population around Mineola Memorial Park, Mineola Middle School and Jackson Avenue School has grown exponentially in the past few years and has made the area unhealthy, to say the least. Their droppings are on the sidewalks, foot paths, playgrounds and grassy areas. It is dangerous, unsightly, unhealthy and, quite frankly, disgusting. Our government representatives should see to it that the geese be relocated to a less populated and more suitable location. The village and the school board should demand that officials address this.

Phillip Gennawey, Mineola