Another way high taxes chase us away

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency recently gave Nassau Coliseum a 50-year tax exemption ["Challenges mount for Coliseum," News, Aug. 15]. Are they kidding me?

A reader recently wrote about how middle-class and older residents are leaving Nassau County because of high taxes. What is wrong with our government?

— Diane Bernstein, Long Beach

Remove gov’s name from entrances

Now that former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has officially resigned, the first priority for the Long Island State Parks Commission should be to remove his name from the beautiful Art Deco-inspired Jones Beach monuments on the Meadowbrook and Wantagh parkway entrances ["Changing of the governor," News, Aug. 24].

No governor’s name should ever be there again. Parks belong to the people of New York State, and we needn’t be reminded of who the governor is through an expensive vanity addition.

— Bill Harrison, Franklin Square

Beware of baseball teams seeing red

In this age of purging team nicknames, a reader suggests that "Yankees" should be canceled because the name might offend Southerners [" ‘Bronx Bombers’ — should it be official?" Letters, Aug. 20]. The Yankees wear Union blue letters and stripes at home, but perhaps in deference to the Confederacy, they wear Rebel gray on the road. So let the Bronx team be the Yankees forever, or until the Cincinnati Reds revert to Redlegs if teams have too many lefty Communists in their lineups swinging pinko bats.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— Bill Toumey, Long Beach

Why wait to reveal unkind information?

Why do people wait to talk ill about someone ["Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host," Flash! Aug. 21]? When Mike Richards guest hosted, why wasn’t something said then? He was an amazing guest host. Now that’s all gone. It’s sad.

— Camille Morselli, Islip Terrace