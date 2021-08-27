Just Sayin': Reduce drug prices and risks to families

Reduce drug prices and risks to families

Everyone should be able to access and afford the medications they need in order to live the healthiest life possible. As drug prices have risen, insurers are shifting costs to consumers, and families are suffering, unable to afford the medications they need. This is putting families across the country at risk for poor health outcomes because outrageously high drug prices are preventing them from maintaining their health. We cannot be silent as this continues.

To lower drug prices for everyone, Congress needs to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, end monopoly control of drug prices by corporations, and help people afford out-of-pocket costs.

Congress’ top priority must be to address the outrageous list prices charged by manufacturers, which drive up costs throughout the system. Additional policies to bring prices under control should fix problems throughout the supply chain. The repercussions are horrendous when our loved ones skip medication. Whether they have diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol or other chronic conditions, skipping medication can lead to deteriorating health and even premature death.

It’s time for everyone to work together to rein in rising prescription drug prices so we can improve the health and save the lives of countless Americans.

Charles Wittman, Amityville

Flying these 2 flags together shows disrespect

Take a walk through your Long Island neighborhood and there is a good chance you will come upon a home proudly displaying our American flag, and in some cases, together with a Trump 2024 flag. I find this to be one of the most brazen forms of disrespect toward our country and all who have fought to protect our Constitution. The two flags are polar opposites. While one exemplifies democracy, freedom, liberty, justice, opportunity and love of country, the other embodies Jan. 6 and the attempted overthrow of our government. To fly the Trump flag is a personal choice, but to fly it together with the Stars and Stripes dulls the once shining red, white and blue.

This also begs the question as to why some people ignore the cause and effect of Jan. 6, yet are quick to take issue when someone takes a knee in protest.

Bob Bascelli, Seaford

Let's rename it the Seaford-Syosset Expressway

I think it's finally time to rename the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway as the Seaford-Syosset Expressway. Clearly, it never will make it to Oyster Bay. Not even the cadence (three syllables, either way) would have to change. And if you're going to tell me that it terminates in the "Town of Oyster Bay," you'd better be willing to rename it as the Hempstead-Oyster Bay Expressway.

Drew Oringer, Syosset