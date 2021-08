I am a Democrat who is totally underwhelmed by President Joe Biden’s performance.

His speech Thursday night sounded like that of a funeral director, not that of a leader of a mighty nation ["At least 73 dead in Kabul attack," News, Aug. 27]. He ignored the advice of most American generals and G-7 leaders on how to retreat from Afghanistan. He owns this disaster, which only got worse this past week.

He should resign, just as former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resigned for far fewer significant errors in judgment and performance. Biden’s peak has come and gone.

— Howard Mandell, East Northport

I thought it was U.S. policy to never negotiate with terrorists, yet President Joe Biden sends the CIA director to Kabul to negotiate with the Taliban ["Kabul deadline near," News, Aug. 25]. How disgraceful that this country is negotiating with terrorists to bring Americans home. And now look what’s happened with bombings the past few days. It was about time he acted like a president. He should warn the Taliban that if they aren’t all brought home by Aug. 31, there will be dire consequences.

— Wayne Mortak, West Babylon

I have never once responded to an article, but when I read the reaction of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) to the attack in Kabul, I was disgusted. He did not even acknowledge the horrific attack, which killed 13 innocent U.S. servicemen and a more than 160 Afghan civilians, nor express sorrow for the loss of their lives or sympathy for their families.

It’s a sad day when someone who is supposed to represent the people can’t do anything more than bash his political opponents. Zeldin should be ashamed of himself.

— Kathleen Stanley, Hicksville

President Joe Biden keeps stating that he followed former President Donald Trump’s plan for the evacuation of Afghanistan. That cannot be totally true, and if it is, why didn’t Biden wipe it out as he did with so much else that Trump had done? Trump’s plan to withdraw likely had conditions that would have included first getting out Americans and our allies before the military left with $83 billion in fighting machines.

The Democrats can agree with Biden and move on to dealing with climate change and COVID-19, which are important, as long as they feel it more important than the recent loss of lives of our Marines, citizens and our country’s allies.

I am ashamed of our country for what our president did and continues to do. I feel none of us is safe in this country. Biden in seven months has caused chaos in America and overseas.

— Robert Casale, Glen Head

Despite the tragedy that occurred this past week, we have a president making the best of a chaotic situation and dealing with it coherently as an adult. President Joe Biden is not foisting blame on his predecessor nor is he acting as if he is a victim of circumstances.

Could the events of the past week been handled better? Yes, but it is what it is, and now it is time to react accordingly. At least he is not responding in a series of juvenile tweets.

— Nicholas Santora, Roslyn Heights

I’m sick and tired of hearing the TV and radio pundits on the right and left criticizing President Joe Biden on the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Yes, it’s been messy, but former President Donald Trump made a deal with the Taliban to be out by May 1 if he was president. The deal was that they wouldn’t kill any of our remaining soldiers, and he promised that 5,000 prisoners would be freed. So what was Biden to do, cut and run like Trump did in Syria?

"America first" was Trump’s policy for four years. So I shudder to picture what he would have done in this situation. Yes, Americans probably would be getting out, but I have my doubts about our Afghan allies. He wouldn’t want any more immigrants in his country. I praise Biden for his humanity.

— Ann Leahy, Wantagh

The bombings at the airport in Kabul solidified for me that this is the worst administration in my lifetime. President Joe Biden handed over the Mexican border problem to Vice President Kamala Harris. The price of food, gas and lumber has risen. Restaurants can’t get help because some employees won’t return to work — they make more money not working. This administration promised during the campaign a "healing" of the country and "coming together" as one. However, it has been the opposite.

— Alejandro Calvo, Lynbrook

I witnessed the Vietnam debacle. As a teacher, I had former students who were killed there. We tore apart our own country until we realized we would not win the war with the South Vietnamese military.

Within two weeks, the Afghan military, supported by our tax money, evaporated, and all we have to show for the 20-year war is over 2,400 of our military and more than 100,000 Afghans killed plus the loss of billions of dollars in military equipment. The country’s president fled. And now look what happened to our Marines last week.

Let’s hope we finally learned that American cannons, tanks and rifles can’t win when the people themselves don’t fight.

— Martin Rubenstein, Port Jefferson Station

And now the assigning of blame begins. Even though former President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban to end the war (and tried to invite them to Camp David), Trump has no problem blaming President Joe Biden for leaving Afghanistan. Former President George W. Bush first sent troops there in 2001, when we were seeking Osama bin Laden, who was sheltered by the Taliban.

Bin Laden escaped, and what did Bush do? He didn’t follow the example that former President Ronald Reagan set. Reagan, following the deaths of 241 U.S. service members in a 1983 bombing in Lebanon, had Americans exit, leaving that country to the Hezbollah. He did the right thing. Bush, to our misfortune, did not cut and run. He stayed in Afghanistan, with predictable results.

— Peter Larkin, Bayside

I knew it was just a matter of time before someone made the comparison between the Capitol rioters and the Taliban ["Sheer disbelief over Afghanistan," Letters, Aug. 23].

No way were these "insurrectionists" armed at the level of the Taliban, and there were no beheadings, suicide bombings or torture at the Capitol.

— Joseph Cesare, Copiague