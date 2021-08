Two LIRR lines should link to ‘Hub’

Kevin Law and Stuart Rabinowitz provided great input for infrastructure improvements for Long Island that I hope Gov. Kathy Hochul and local politicians support ["How Hochul can deliver for NY," Opinion, Aug. 29].

It is a mistake to not include tying in the Hempstead and Mineola Long Island Rail Road lines to the Nassau Coliseum "Hub."

The Hempstead line could utilize an old freight line along St. James Street to the Meadowbrook Parkway connecting and establishing a station at the Nassau Hub. The Mineola line could include stations stopping at Roosevelt Field and Hofstra University, also running along the parkway. This could become a tram system, too.

— John Healy, Massapequa Park

How governor shift is different this time

At least one reader argued that it is unfair to judge former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo until he is "actually proven guilty" ["The winds of change hit Albany," Letters, Aug. 16].

As a Democrat who voted three times for him and, absent these latest charges, would have done so again, I want to emphasize that this is unlike a jury trial.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There, verdicts are based on whether an accuser has met a burden of proof from evidence.

We have the right to make our own judgments based on the best (even if incomplete) evidence available.

It is not unreasonable for the public to believe these women who came forward to tell their stories and for us to have demanded Cuomo’s removal from office.

— Jack K. Feirman, East Northport

Now Gov. Kathy Hochul is saying that COVID-19 deaths were underreported ["Hochul reports 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths," News, Aug. 26]? Where was she when then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was on the news daily?

It is convenient for her to now claim he did things badly. She was second in command and chose to say nothing. She turned a blind eye but now wants to be the knight in shining armor exposing all of the wrongs.

To me, politicians are all the same — they are only out for themselves when the moment is right. We should expect nothing different from any of them.

— Leonard Fucile, Oceanside

I find it interesting that you published a picture of State Sen. Brian Benjamin of Harlem hugging Gov. Kathy Hochul ["Hochul names her No. 2," News, Aug. 27]. A similar picture of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo with a staff member of the opposite sex helped bring about charges of sexual harassment. I’m sure Cuomo is not completely innocent, but double standards are in play here with state Democrats.

— Frances Parker, East Meadow

Some readers are obsessed with comparing former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s actions with former President Donald Trump’s actions. What Cuomo has been accused of doing allegedly occurred while serving in office. Trump was accused by some women and made crude comments as a private citizen. Of course, it is not acceptable for any man to be crude toward women.

Once elected, Trump’s behavior was not found to be sexually exploitive or sexually harassing toward his staff or anyone else. Cuomo continued his allegedly egregious behavior after he was duly elected and in a position of power over his female staff and others.

— Rochy Fried, Far Rockaway

Anyone who voted last year for twice-impeached former President Donald Trump and who is upset that New York stopped the impeachment of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is the epitome of a hypocrite.

— Lawrence Kelley, Ridge

I saw Gov. Kathy Hochul being sworn in with her hand on the Bible. How reassuring.

— John Hales, North Massapequa

Cuomo should not have had Emmy taken

Haven’t we gone a bit too far revoking former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Emmy for his daily broadcasts during the COVID-19 shutdown ["Cuomo’s Emmy is revoked," News, Aug. 25]?

He was firm, the voice of reason and imparted real information. He earned that Emmy.

How many actors who have won Oscars or Emmys were later found to have been accused of sexual harassment? Their awards were not revoked. I am not condoning sexual harassment, but he was a beacon of information and stability during a difficult time. His worthy accomplishments should not be negated. Cuomo may not deserve to be governor anymore, but he still deserves his Emmy.

— Sue Wallace, Bayside