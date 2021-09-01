RFK assassin's parole, masks on the LIRR and more

Shock over board’s approval of parole for Sirhan

Only in California (and probably New York) would the coldblooded killer of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, a U.S. government official, be recommended to receive a get-out-of-jail card (pending the governor’s approval) ["RFK’s assassin gets parole," News, Aug. 28].

What message does this send to radical anti-government zealots?

— Jay Roberts, Jericho

I can still remember that fateful morning watching the shooting of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. Now, his killer, Sirhan B. Sirhan, has had his parole request approved by the board — after committing murder. This is outrageous.

— Harvey Schachter, East Meadow

Have separate LIRR cars for masked and unmasked

Here’s a simple solution to help resolve the mask issue for Long Island Rail Road riders ["Union: LIRR crew harassed while enforcing mask mandate," News, Aug. 22]. Have train cars marked for "masked" riders and other cars marked for "unmasked" riders. No need to have LIRR employees harassed. Their jobs are hard enough.

— Robert Gregoris, Rockville Centre

To many residents, $375 isn’t ‘peanuts’

A few hundred dollars may sound like "peanuts" to Bruce Blakeman ["Blakeman ad attacks Curran payment plan," News, Aug. 25]. But Blakeman, the Republican challenging County Executive Laura Curran in November, should know that for thousands of Nassau County middle-class families, including my own, those $375 county payments to residents represent much-needed relief.

While some can put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, many families are still struggling to recover.

We feel the pinch as we contemplate buying school supplies or put off car repairs for yet another month. Blakeman has been silent on COVID-19 yet has the gall to attack a plan meant to directly help households most impacted by the pandemic.

Nassau’s hardworking families deserve better.

— Doreen Clyburn, N. Hempstead

U.S. lucky to have more guns than Brits

A reader compares the greater number of guns legally owned by U.S. citizens to the few owned by British citizens ["Why are Brit mass shootings rare?" Letters, Aug. 30].

History has demonstrated that governments cannot always defend or are not willing to defend their citizenry from enemies both foreign and domestic.

We are fortunate that in the United States, we have a Second Amendment and citizens are exercising that right in record numbers.

— George Scouras, Fort Salonga

Two thumbs down, one up on Mets’ duo

So the two underproducing saviors of the Mets’ franchise had their feelings hurt by those mean Mets fans ["Gesture to fans is a fight Baez, Lindor will not win," Sports, Aug. 30].

As a 71-year-old lifetime Mets fan (that’s the Mets’ lifetime) who plays old-man softball for free twice a week for the love of the game, I’ve had it. Get rid of them!

Get more players like Pete Alonso, Jonathan Villar and Jacob deGrom, who embrace the fans and own their failures when they occur. Baseball wonders why its fan base is dwindling. Wonder no more.

Just look at those two prima donnas walking back to the dugout after they strike out again with runners in scoring position. Thumbs down to us fans? Are you watching this, owner Steve Cohen?

— Ed Mace, Deer Park

It’s good that Javier Baez called out the so-called Mets fans.

I always taught my daughter from the youngest age (she’s 24 now) that we do not boo Mets players. They are our team, and we are an important part of their team.

When they are at bat, they more than likely fail seven out of 10 times, as Baez said. The best of the best will fail six out of 10 times.

As long as they are hustling and not loafing, we do not boo them — ever! No matter how much they are getting paid because that doesn’t change their odds.

I’ve felt this way for all my 50 years as a Mets fan. The opposing team, though, gets booed no matter what.

Baez hopefully has awakened some Mets fans with his actions and words.

— Frederick P. Polik, Smithtown

The Mets’ Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor have some gall giving thumbs-down gestures to the Mets’ faithful.

Here are two overpaid players hitting poorly, under .250, and complaining because fans boo the players’ performance.

If it weren’t for baseball and these same fans, both would have jobs in which they would make a fraction of their current salaries.

— Bernie McGrath, Holbrook