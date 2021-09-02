Safer roads and spraying for bugs

Task force could make roads safer

I applaud Paris for reducing the speed limit to help foster safer roads ["19 mph max: Paris shrinks speed limit to aid climate," LI Business, Aug. 31]. Long Island has a history of aggressive highway driving with no clear remedy. Our politicians need to put the resources where we need them.

We need a public safety task force combining county police and sheriffs with state troopers and specialized units to begin highway enforcement. Motorcycle patrolmen are used at ceremonial functions and funeral processions for safety, but they also need to be visible on our highways.

Stationary and movable speed cameras are long overdue.

— Joe Campbell, Port Washington

Spraying for bugs has its downside

The article on spraying was disheartening to the many gardeners trying to help sustain pollinators and wildlife ["Getting rid of mosquitoes, ticks," LI Home, Aug. 27].

The populations of our pollinators and songbirds are plunging. This is partly due to loss of habitat, including the replacement of native plants with ecologically useless lawns, and to the widespread use of harmful chemicals.

Many spray companies claim they are using "organic" substances, but if it can kill a mosquito, it can kill other beneficial insects and perhaps the birds that feed on them. There’s a reason people are warned to close their windows and keep their pets inside after sprays are applied.

Furthermore, on Long Island, everything sprayed goes into the groundwater, the source of our own drinking water. Do we want our children to drink this?

Nobody likes a mosquito bite, but there are other methods to control them. I myself use a spray on my clothes and hair. People invariably express horror at putting a "spray" on themselves — yet they think nothing of spraying their entire backyard and all the creatures who may be living in it.

— Lori Cresci, Huntington