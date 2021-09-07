Taking a shot at our freedom

If we want our freedom back, we need to fight against the coronavirus with the best weapon we have — vaccinations ["LI districts seek state guidance on testing," News, Sept. 2]. We've mandated vaccines for many years, obliterating myriad diseases, including polio, measles, mumps and rubella. It must be mandated for the health and well-being of our entire country. Those unvaccinated by choice are giving the virus more chances to mutate into a deadlier strain. This "freedom" from vaccinations puts many at the risk of death. Just look at current hospital overloads in states that have the most unvaccinated people. But most anti-vaxxers don't believe in statistics anymore. Everything apparently is a conspiracy; science is our enemy; the media are our enemy; the government can't be trusted; and our elections are rigged.

Goodbye, America. It was a noble experiment.

Martin Geller, Manhasset

The people who refuse to get vaccinated should have to pay for their weekly testing. Why are my tax dollars paying for these people who refuse to do the right thing? If they have a medical reason for not getting the shot, a legitimate note from their physician would excuse them from paying. Everyone who is able to should be getting vaccinated for the protection of others and for themselves as well. Masks should be mandatory indoors, too. We are still in this pandemic.

Sue Rubenstein, Copiague

In 2020, COVID-19 hit New York and the nation hard. We discovered we did not have enough personal protective equipment, hospital beds, ventilators and staff to handle the incoming flow of patients. We were not prepared. It has now been over a year and a half. We have had numerous warnings and ample time to prepare for new waves of COVID variants. If there aren't enough intensive care unit beds available, that is the fault of our federal, state and local governments, and of the hospitals. There should be no need to decide who gets care or who doesn't.

John Schmidt, Levittown

I vehemently oppose the vaccine mandate. A year ago, healthcare workers showed up daily, risking everything in the face of the unknown and were hailed as heroes . Today, these same people are being forced to choose to accept a shot recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration or risk termination. This mandate is coercion of the worst kind. There is still much left to be studied about this virus, the implications of this shot and our own natural immunity to ward off variants. This vaccine was rushed through FDA approval, but the long-term safety of a drug or therapy is unknown. Many medicines were FDA-approved and used for years before they were pulled or had warnings added and deemed unsafe.

We are already facing a national nursing shortage. Many hospitals have vacant positions. When those who refuse vaccination are terminated on Sept. 27, staffing levels could fall to unsafe levels.

Marion Ciecirski, Ronkonkoma

I'm happy that Delta Airlines will apply a surcharge to unvaccinated employees in their health program ["Delta workers to pay fee," News, Aug. 26]. All companies and police and fire departments should follow suit. Make them pay for their own health insurance, or when they call in sick, deduct those days from their vacation time.

Bob Horsham, Ridge

Another way to express Delta's surcharge decision would be to state that the airline will charge only a nominal fee to allow employees to threaten the health and safety of their co-workers and customers.

Dr. Steven E. Rubin, East Meadow

If we are trying to encourage people to be vaccinated, the media's visuals are doing just the opposite. Before this pandemic, I can't remember ever seeing visuals of a needle penetrating an arm. The camera always cut away before then. I think many are frightened by seeing that. Some may have nausea or even faint. Why risk turning that segment of the population against getting the vaccine? It doesn't seem to serve any purpose, so why not go back to not showing that much unnecessary detail.

Michael Izzi, Hauppauge

I just had my first ugly look at how entrenched certain people are about not getting vaccinated. A friend of 40 years told me to "never contact" him again, via "text or email." He was obsessed with his right to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite, as he put it, keeping an open mind about it. I had sent him a few articles on the merits of vaccinations to protect oneself, family and friends. All were sent in good faith, with scientific backing, in hopes that his "open mind" would grasp the importance .

My friend was standing behind his First Amendment rights to do as he pleased, regardless of the effects his decision would have on others, including our national interests.

His final text to me was to not contact him ever again because he will not get vaccinated. I couldn’t believe how easily he would end our long relationship. Sad to lose him.

Michael Filaseta, Hauppauge