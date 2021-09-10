Just Sayin': 9/11 first responders are true heroes

9/11 first responders are true heroes

You really have to give those first responders credit ["The toll on LI's 9/11 first responders," News, Sept. 5]. They worked under terrible conditions in the Pit, not caring about their own health, which could be affected later and was, according to the article. Even while former President George W. Bush addressed the first responders, they kept working hard. They kept digging harder. They said they would do it all over again despite illness taking its toll. These are heroes just like the men and woman who fought and died in Afghanistan.

Bernard Fradkin, Jericho

The writer is a Korean War veteran.

The one thing I remember most about 9/11 is how our nation came together to support those directly affected, particularly the public service announcement TV commercial that followed in which people from around the country said, "I’m a New Yorker." I miss that nation.

Rick Meuser, Huntington Station

The heroics of the first responders who sacrificed so much after the horror of 9/11 can never be denied. They deserve all the care and compensation they have received. I only wish that our veterans could always count on that same level of respect. My husband was a Vietnam veteran. These soldiers were exposed to Agent Orange. As one nurse told me, they breathed it, drank it and ate it. My husband died from a deadly, rare cancer. While he was wonderfully cared for at the Long Island State Veterans Home, he never qualified for benefits. I met many veterans there who were challenged trying to get disability benefits based on their Vietnam service. Only specific cancers and diseases were eligible. Hopefully, one day, these heroes will be compensated just for being exposed to a deadly poison while serving their country.

Anne Marie Hurney, Ridge

We must not forget those who died on 9/11, especially the 343 firefighters. We also must remember those firefighters who survived but have since died from various diseases and those who are now ill from the toxic effects. The FDNY provides fire protection, technical rescue services, primary response to biological, chemical and radioactive hazards, and emergency medical service responses to the five boroughs of New York City. Keep in your prayers these firefighters who go into danger with dedication, courage and a desire to save lives. These men and women are true examples of New York Strong. Kudos to our bravest.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Bellerose

All of the "educational" examples noted in "Teaching about 9/11 in Schools" [News, Aug. 31] are missing what is perhaps the most important component of learning about that event -- a retrospective examination as to why it occurred. Just as any legitimate understanding of our involvement in the Vietnam War cannot exclude postwar Indochina under the French, understanding 9/11 requires a perspective which would necessarily include the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and its place within the Cold War. It would also require discussion of the balance between secularism and religion in society. Deciding whether the events on that day represented resistance to cultural/economic "imperialism," foreign policy, religious jihadism or a combination requires a broader understanding of these historical constructs .

Marc Schenck, Albertson