Filibuster will cost us, tick prevention

Filibuster will cost us in so many ways

In 2006, the number of House Republicans voting to renew the Voting Rights Act was 192. Now we can’t get a single Republican senator to unequivocally support protecting the American people’s freedom to vote. That’s everything you need to know about our hopes for passing voting rights legislation or any urgent bill without abolishing the filibuster ["Ending the filibuster is not a good idea," Letters, Sept. 13].

It’s time for President Joe Biden to demand the Senate abolish the filibuster. Supporting voting rights legislation alone is simply not enough.

One of the biggest threats we face is the climate crisis, and we cannot wait another decade for effective legislation. With the anti-science partisanship we have seen for a long time — with influence from petroleum producers — the Senate will almost certainly not act soon enough to curtail the most damaging effects of rising sea levels, superstorms, global warming and our continued degradation of Long Island’s aquifers.

There are plenty of actions to take within Nassau County and the state, but the climate crisis needs immediate national action. The filibuster, particularly how it has been hampering voter freedoms, will make us pay dearly.

— Daniel McElroy, Garden City

Prevent ticks while saving helpful bugs

I was surprised at the information that was missing in "Getting rid of mosquitoes, ticks" [LI Home, Aug. 27]. There is so much more that can be done before spraying pesticides.

Years ago, I made a mistake by spraying "organic" oils that caused my tick and mosquito populations to grow because my yard was out of balance. I was killing the ants, beetles, flies and dragonflies that eat mosquitoes and ticks.

Now I plant native plants that encourage insects and use tick tubes to control unwanted ticks. Mosquito dunks can be used to prevent mosquito larvae from hatching. I spray the bottom of my gardening boots with permethrin if I have to go into wooded areas.

— Debra Schaefer, Center Moriches