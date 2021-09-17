LIfe in Jericho, Texas abortion law, pricing carbon and more

Jericho a microcosm of humanity

As a retired Jericho teacher and a 51-year resident of the community, I was delighted by the article regarding the changing demographics of Jericho over the past 10 years ["Significant shift," Our Towns, Sept. 9]. However, I was not surprised. I walk mostly every day in the neighborhood and wave to the walkers and cars as we pass. Some will stop and chat. Many times, we don't understand each other, but we smile and laugh. My community is a microcosm of humanity — brown, white, Black, Latino, Asian, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, male, female, old, young, newbies, old-timers, middle class, wealthy, and a subset of all of these.

I love my neighborhood. It reminds me of the feelings we shared after 9/11. We are all in this together.

Bob Hoffman, Jericho

Texas abortion law revives sad memories

The current rules and regulations concerning abortion in Texas should cause real concern among freedom-of-choice women ["DOJ sues over new Texas abortion law," News, Sept. 10]. Although never a supporter of abortion, I recall my experiences as a student nurse at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan in the 1950s, seeing the awful outcomes of self-induced and botched abortions, often resulting in death and/or permanent sterility. Criminalizing abortions again will simply drive it underground. I think it’s time for reasonable people, who aren’t always heard because of the shouting from the left and right, to come up with a more moderate plan for this terrible social problem.

Joan Nelson, Ridge

To greatly restrict abortions in his state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texans will work tirelessly to eliminate all rapists from the streets. Why doesn't he share how this seemingly impossible goal will be accomplished? Does the governor possess magical powers that enable him to identify future rapists? It is time for the governor to step down and choose a new profession — perhaps palm reader.

Janet Farber, Jericho

If I'm not mistaken, Texas is one of the states in which the governor opposes mandatory masking and vaccinations. Interesting: Protect the unborn but sacrifice the living?

Chris Marzuk, Greenlawn

Pricing carbon a good move for nation

The president and Congress are considering a price on carbon in the reconciliation package. This is good news for three reasons ["Latest hurricane is a second wake-up call," Letters, Sept. 14].

1. Many countries we trade with are already putting a price on (e.g., taxing) carbon pollution and setting up border carbon adjustments. To remain competitive, the United States must do the same.

2. A fee on carbon, with revenues returned to households in the form of monthly dividends, will reduce our emissions, stimulate the economy and create jobs in green energy. It’s good for our nation.

3. Global climate cooperation is essential if we are to keep global average temperatures below the threshold for maintaining life. John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, needs ammunition for November's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, to show that the United States is serious about climate, as he works to get other nations to agree on bold action. Having a price on carbon will be the evidence of U.S. resolve.

William Keller, Freeport

Dog rescues deserve to be a high priority

Are dogs not "real victims" of Hurricane Ida? A reader expresses her love for dogs, yet she does not consider animal rescue of displaced dogs and those at high risk of being euthanized in shelters a priority story ["Latest hurricane is a second wake-up call," Letters, Sept. 14]. According to the reader, it is a "heartwarming" story but Newsday should prioritize the "important stories." The reader has clearly missed the humanitarian effort. Newsday was spot on for putting this on the cover.

Jennifer Davidson, St. James

Why publish photos of fatal crashes?

This letter refers not to just one Newsday article but to many ["Cops: Man killed after drunken driver hits disabled car," News, Sept. 9]. What purpose does it serve to publish a photo of the mangled wreckage of a car involved in a fatal accident? Does it honor the memories of those who lost their lives? Does it ease the pain of family and friends? Does it stop people from reckless driving or from driving under the influence? I repeat: What purpose does it serve?

Barbara Mavro, Little Neck