The Massapequa school district is reckless to sue over mask mandates ["LI school districts sue over mask mandate," News, Sept. 14]. In the best -case scenario, it loses its case and wastes taxpayer money that should be used to serve children. In the worst-case scenario, it wins, removes mask mandates, and puts every child in that district at risk for COVID-19.

And what about elderly and immunocompromised relatives who live with those children? They’re at risk, too. Do their lives not matter? A mask is just a piece of cloth. Children can handle it. Adults are the hysterical ones. Perhaps those same adults should go back to school and learn about basic science, kindness, and being considerate of others.

— Rebecca Melnitsky, Hicksville

I can’t believe there are lawsuits to prevent wearing masks at schools. What are the districts and parents thinking about? As for the nurses’ lawsuit against hospital vaccination requirements, if they don’t like it, quit, because I don’t want nurses with that type of attitude taking care of me ["2 LI nurses sue over mandate to be inoculated," News, Sept. 4]. Vaccinations should be federally mandated with no exceptions for religion. If people still won’t get vaccinated, let them leave the country.

— Frederick Niederhausen, Lindenhurst

I read with disgust the legal action taken by the Massapequa school board. Putting the students at risk and using taxpayer dollars at the same time is appalling. Each board member who voted to sue should resign immediately.

— James R. Murphy, Massapequa

New York City requires proof of vaccination for any indoor venue. What has Nassau County done to enforce rules for indoor activities ["COVID- 19 cases on LI double," News, Sept. 15]? County Executive Laura Curran needs to step up and protect people and do the same thing the city is doing to get the rate of infection down immediately.

— Eugene Castoria, Mineola

A reader says higher health care costs for the unvaccinated are discriminatory ["Nurses’ vax suit stirs passions," Letters, Sept. 12]. She states that people who engage in unhealthy practices such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking are not "discriminated" against. The difference between poor diet and lack of exercise, compared with smoking and not being vaccinated, is that the first two harm only the person engaging in them.

Health care costs are skyrocketing, and most insurance companies do charge a higher premium for smokers. This should be the case for the unvaccinated. How is it discrimination when smokers and the unvaccinated endanger everyone with whom they come in contact?

— Robin Tierney, Massapequa

Let them quit, lose their benefits and get a lower pension ["LIRR union rep: Quitting is an option," News, Sept. 14]. Which is worse: Endangering the lives of the riding public, including children, or train new workers and suffer a temporary inconvenience?

It is a "free" country, and they are free to quit. A lot of other jobs are available right now. Why should Metropolitan Transportation Authority employees be given a pass on this vital public health crisis?

— Miriam Chua, Huntington

None of the Sept. 12 letters about vaccinations includes any statement about the unvaccinated entering through our southern border. Vaccinations should be a requirement for entry.

— Lou Puglia, Massapequa

Do Americans harbor a death wish? We brag about our great country, our smart, hardworking people, and our ingenuity to make the impossible possible. But when it comes to health and safety policies, the level of negativity rises and takes hold ["Frustrations over a ‘preventable illness,’ " News, Sept. 14].

It took years to pass enforceable laws to ban indoor smoking. Likewise, it took a major national effort to require seat belts and approved child car seats on passenger vehicles. Lives were lost. Now faced with a deadly pandemic, the resistance to a lifesaving vaccine is incomprehensible.

American research and know-how produced a miracle response in record time. We could be on the downside of this dreadful virus except for those naysayers who refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks.

Do they prefer getting seriously ill or being at the bedsides or funerals of loved ones to getting the shots? I would rather be out celebrating this amazing American achievement.

— Lillian Patton, Long Beach

Far too much venom has been directed at the "anti-vaxxers" among us who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine ["Nurses’ vax suit stirs passions," Letters, Sept. 12]. They are demonized and called ignorant, reckless, etc. Who exactly are these anti-vaxxers?

I ask because I know many people who won’t get the vaccine for various reasons. Among them: They had COVID and have some natural immunities, some had previous bad reactions to vaccines, some don’t trust any vaccines, and others don’t trust the COVID vaccine because of its rapid development and approval or side effects. Others have deeply held religious beliefs that prohibit them from getting the vaccine; some have autoimmune conditions and refuse it because there is no data for this demographic.

Lumping all of these folks together as anti-vaxxers is a gross, unfair and ignorant generalization. I am vaccinated, but I understand why some don’t want the vaccine.

Let’s cut these people a break and back off on the labeling and demonization.

— Michael Cisek, East Islip

Are we a nation of selfish people? Do we refuse to think about anyone but ourselves and our particular ideology? Who are the people leading school walkouts and encouraging others to go without vaccinations? Do these folks want more people to die? I am despondent, sad and hopeless. Where are the good people who came together to help each other 20 years ago after 9/11?

— Elizabeth Levitt, Mastic

I’m not sure what motivates people these days. Suing because the state is trying to protect its citizens makes no sense. What do these people suggest we, as a nation, do to eradicate this virus? I wear a mask in public even though I’m fully vaccinated, and I do not find it uncomfortable or restricting. Both of my grandchildren, 9 and 10, wear masks all day in school with no issues.

— Howard Litwak, Melville

People who have died from COVID-19 have said just before dying, "I should have gotten the shot." Have you ever heard anyone say, "I regret getting the shot?"

Public service announcements showing the horror stories of people dying of this disease might motivate more people to get vaccinated.

— Jeffrey Myles Klein, Centereach