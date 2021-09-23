Gen. Milley's actions and the Jets

Milley’s actions were appropriate

I believe Gen. Mark Milley was the right man in the right place at the right time ["Milley acted out of place with Chinese," Letters, Sept. 21]. Milley was the adult in the room.

His concern for the safety of our country should be commended, not chastised. Extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures.

Our intelligence agencies were monitoring Chinese concerns of former President Donald Trump taking military action against them as a ploy to stay in power. Whether Trump was actually entertaining those thoughts is irrelevant. What is operative here is the Chinese perception of his intentions. This could have led to the Chinese taking preemptive actions against the United States. Milley said what he felt he had to say to defuse the volatile situation.

Words of criticism are much more warranted against a president who betrayed his oath of office in leading an insurrection to overthrow a legitimately elected president in order to stay in power.

— Vincent Fiordalisi, East Norwich

Jets fan has finally run out of patience

Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins said fans need to be patient ["Rankins ask for patience with Wilson," Sports, Sept. 20]. Why? How many times over the past 50 years have we heard that from different coaches and general managers?

I am 73. My loyalty goes back to the days when they played in the Polo Grounds. What do we have to be proud of during their existence? We’ve had one Super Bowl appearance and just that single victory.

Will the Jets be relevant again during my lifetime? Maybe younger people like my grandchildren will live to see that day. Perhaps they have the "patience." I have watched only one game in the past two years and have better things (anything) to do on a Sunday afternoon. I have stored away all my Jets gear and now refer to myself as "a Jets fan in recovery."

— Gary Aronowitz, Plainview