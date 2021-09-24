Just Sayin': Paying above car sticker prices is insane

Paying above car sticker prices is crazy

I understand there are shortages of cars right now, but I am appalled at the pricing. Asking $2,000 to $7,000 over the sticker price (which is already inflated) is insane.

During storm aftermaths, state Attorney General Letitia James was adamant that no business would take advantage of customers with price gouging. Gas stations, small businesses, etc. were subjected to scrutiny and fines. Why is the auto industry exempt?

Visiting a dealership to purchase a vehicle in good faith is being "rewarded" by having to pay thousands of dollars more than the sticker price? And I've seen this in every dealership I visited. Car dealers are doing no more work for this extra cost but are taking advantage of an economic situation to increase their bottom line.

When will we see an investigation into this price gouging and apparent dealer collusion?

Jerry Dubuke, South Farmingdale

Be aware of who we really are

To solve division in the country, we need to see the ego (the misconception of who we are) tamed. One of the great ego builders takes place when we see ourselves as victims, and a division ensues. Sure, people do bad things to others, but once we see ourselves as victims, we feel morally superior to others. The ego loves that. We saw it in the victimhood of those who felt they had to endure four years of former President Donald Trump, and we see it in those who feel they have to endure four years of President Joe Biden. We see that in feeling one is a victim of the media, or of skin color, or what happened with a job, family or neighborhood.

Once you label yourself a victim, it is extremely difficult to change that label for the better. You really can’t change it. You only can become aware of what is going on with the ego, putting a light on it. For only light can fight the darkness.

Frank Barnett, Queens Village

Sunday morning radio not the way it was

As far back as I can recall, Sunday morning at 10 o’clock, my day started with WHLI radio (now 104.7 FM) featuring the "Sounds of Sinatra" until noon and then "Italian House Party." A favorite of many Long Island seniors, the station suddenly moved the "Sounds of Sinatra" to 9 a.m., and now it is featured 6-8 a.m. How disappointing to those who listened while eating breakfast or reading the newspaper. It’s another corporate decision made with no apparent consideration for those who listened to these programs for years. I will tune in to another station from now on.

Elizabeth Leyser, Hicksville

Don't build units on preserved land

More than 14 acres on Three Mile Harbor Road in East Hampton were put on the Community Preservation Fund list in 2011 and are still on that list. The CPF law "was enacted to help protect and preserve open and undeveloped lands in the Town of East Hampton and its incorporated villages, including wetlands, woodlands, agricultural lands, shorelands and the other natural resources of the town; for the purposes of protecting historic places and properties within the town, and ... for the purpose of providing the town’s visitors and residents with outdoor recreational opportunities."

Twice in 10 years, subsequent town boards ignored these lots until a study was floated to build many units on the land. The plan failed, and the town backed off. Again, two years ago, as COVID-19 was ravaging our lives, the East Hampton Town Board approved the land for new housing. Residents have already spoken out against this. The board should move this project to the vacant 12-acre, shovel-ready 395 Pantigo Rd. lot, already bought by the town for $2.5 million.

Clayton W. Munsey, East Hampton