Mixed views on RVC Proud Boys march

On the streets of Rockville Centre Saturday, pedestrians, motorists and business owners were harassed by a pack of Proud Boys, neo-Nazi, right-wing extremists designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and a "terrorist entity" by Canada.

Just as disgraceful was that no action was taken by the village police department to prevent this despite no permit being issued. Would the same rule apply to any progressive group? I think not.

Mayor Francis X. Murray, a Republican, denied at first knowing anything about the group and march. Then after widespread public condemnation, he issued a weak statement distancing his support ["Mayor: Far-right group marched through village without permit," News, Nov. 29].

The Proud Boys are trying to embed themselves in a region of the United States where statues of racist architect Robert Moses and slave owner William Floyd remain displayed in public places of honor despite opposition.

The empty denouncements voiced by local elected officials aren’t enough. All attempts by the Proud Boys and their allies to divide Long Islanders by promoting hate and intolerance must be opposed. To remain silent isn’t an option.

— Bruce Levy, Huntington

I agree that the far right, as well as the far left, needs to be condemned. But groups should be judged by their actions even more than their advocacy.

Sign up for the Editorial Board's Endorsements newsletter Be the first to know who they are endorsing this election season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday’s article refers to the Rockville Centre marchers as a "far right group." But the march was relatively peaceful, and the article’s comments favored the left, such as from State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), and included a designation by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Kaminsky had a legislative role in the state’s easing of bail requirements for some nonviolent felonies.

We have witnessed in the past two years destruction and looting by left-leaning groups. This past week alone, there has been large-scale looting of high-end businesses in cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco. The American people are wising up about whom we need to fear and guard against.

— Leonard Mansky, Roslyn

I was a bit confused when I read about the Proud Boys parading in Rockville Centre. I find it all quite laughable.

First, the mayor says he doesn’t know who they are even though on the now-infamous Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump said he "loved" them all. Who doesn’t know this?

Then they choose a town that lost so many residents on 9/11 that it was devastating just to keep track. Then they managed to find only about 20 members to stalk the town and were so proud of what they were doing that they wore bandanas over their faces so we couldn’t see who they were.

— Susan Hennings-LOWE, Huntington

Mayor Francis X. Murray had said he was not aware of Saturday’s march by the Proud Boys and did not know who they are ["Proud Boys march in Rockville Centre," News, Nov. 28]. Really?

The mayor, a Republican and member of the village’s chamber of commerce, never heard of the Proud Boys?

I am pleased, though, that he later disavowed the group.

— Patricia Jensen, Manorville

The Proud Boys did not have permits for the march. What penalties are available to Rockville Centre for such misconduct, and will such arrogance be factored into any future marching?

— Brian Kelly, Rockville Centre

Mayor Francis X. Murray initially said he did not know who the Proud Boys are. Since I don’t believe he recently has been living under a rock, and though he did not outright approve of it, I can only conclude he turned a blind eye.

We cannot turn a blind eye on hate and those who promote it. It is now up to the residents and business leaders in Rockville Centre to make sure the mayor does not allow it to happen again. Ignorance has no place in politics.

— Lori Lieberman, East Meadow

Mets shouldn’t stop with getting Scherzer

It’s great that the Mets on Monday agreed to acquire pitcher Max Scherzer, but he’s "only" No. 90 in author Joe Posnanski’s "The Baseball 100" list of the 100 best players ever.

Therefore, I suggest that owner Steve Cohen’s billions of dollars should also be used to pay whatever it takes to sign another multi-Cy Young Award winner, No. 78 Clayton Kershaw, and other top players.

Only then will we Mets fans (almost) be satisfied.

— Richard Siegelman, Plainview

Infrastructure bill helps left and right

A reader says that the infrastructure bill is for the "left" and an example of socialism ["Congress’ massive bills are wasteful," Letters, Nov. 9].

So I guess people on the "right" don’t use roads, bridges, tunnels, clean drinking water, broadband and clean air?

— Elizabeth Leyser, Hicksville