Arbery verdict, anti-vaxxers, marijuana sales and more

Heart prevailed in Arbery verdict

It’s hard to imagine, regardless of the color of your skin, the fear of being run down and surrounded by three angry men carrying guns ["3 Ga. men guilty in shooting death of Arbery," News, Nov. 25]. Thankfully, it was caught on video and the human heart prevailed to bring justice in Ahmaud Arbery’s name and some form of peace to the family and to all of us.

— Diane McGuire, Northport

Thank God a jury of 11 whites and one Black found all three murderers of Ahmaud Arbery guilty. I call for their life imprisonment for this evil crime, this modern-day lynching.

— The Rev. Arthur L. Mackey Jr., Roosevelt

The writer is a senior pastor at Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral in Roosevelt.

Anti-vaxxers should follow the science

I am so thankful that my parents and most of their generation were not anti-vaxxers ["Variant cases crop up around the world," News, Nov. 29]. Rubella, mumps, measles, and polio would have decimated our country.

Fortunately, my parents believed in science and made decisions based on common sense and trust even though the science then was not as sophisticated as it is today.

Sign up for the Editorial Board's Endorsements newsletter Be the first to know who they are endorsing this election season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Unfortunately, too many of today’s parents apparently neither understand nor believe in science, and they don’t trust anything they don’t read on their narrow social media.

It’s hard to believe people say they don’t want to put something unknown into their bodies but are willing to take horse "dewormer" because an internet blogger says it’s a good idea. Celebrities such as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did this, and fans also follow people such as the Nets’ Kyrie Irving, who also had said the Earth is flat before recanting.

If people woke up and embraced the science and common sense, this pandemic would have been behind us already.

— Daniel Geskie, Franklin Square

This is not about whether I approve of mandates or not, but it does have to do with fairness for everyone. Not everyone in Congress is said to have been vaccinated. Those of us who do not agree to get a vaccination will lose our jobs, possibly our pensions or other benefits. I think a lot could be accomplished if the same rules applied to our representatives and senators.

We are paying their salaries. Why not withhold their pay until they acquiesce? The mandate situation would take on a whole new appearance.

— Myra Sherr, Hewlett

Towns should first look into pot facts

So liquor stores and beer distributors are OK, but not pot dispensaries? I guess extra tax revenue possibly coming into your community and lowering your school taxes, or funding a local infrastructure project, is a negative ["Town plans to opt out on marijuana retail sales," Our Towns, Nov. 25].

More than likely, you’ll hear the standard defense of how it affects children’s safety. It’s legal for only adults to purchase beer and alcohol. So why is pot different?

Convenience stores that sell alcohol, tobacco and sugar products are more harmful than pot dispensaries.

Local town boards should contact local officials in states where pot sales have been legal for years. Talk with local police and health officials before reaching conclusions.

Then, most important, inform your residents who are not dissuaded by the 1936 "Reefer Madness" film myth.

— Chris Carman, Amityville

Give thanks for this historic woman

The article on the Thanksgiving Day parade included pictures of new balloons Baby Yoda and Ada Twist but, alas, something was missing: a balloon honoring Sarah Hale ["Crowds back at Macy’s parade," News, Nov. 26]. Who? Without Hale’s efforts, not only would there be no Thanksgiving parade, but there wouldn’t even be a nationwide celebration of Thanksgiving.

I learned about her from a children’s book, "Thank You, Sarah: The Woman Who Saved Thanksgiving," by Laurie Halse Anderson. Hale’s perseverance, visionary intelligence and writing campaign during nearly four decades finally convinced President Abraham Lincoln to make Thanksgiving a national holiday to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November.

— Laura Neville, Amityville

Thank you for printing the Gratitude Game for Thanksgiving ["Gratitude Game," exploreLI, Nov. 24]. We used the puzzle cards at our dinner table. "Tell the person to your left three reasons why you are grateful for them" provoked heartfelt responses. They will remain with me for a while.

— Monica Klein, Deer Park