Woods and Ryder’s beliefs on same page

During an interview with NBC Sports on Saturday about his science, technology, engineering and math program for assisting underprivileged youth, golfer Tiger Woods said he had the great benefit of two supportive parents. He added that many participants in his program did not have that advantage and started "under the curve," needing extra help that he hoped to provide through the STEM program.

In June, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder was severely criticized by some politicians and community leaders when he also said he had benefited from having two supportive parents while many unsuccessful candidates for the Nassau County Police Academy suffered from a lack of two supportive parents and started off at a disadvantage that he was trying to correct ["Ryder rejects calls for his resignation," News, June 19].

Woods and Ryder seem to be on the same page and should be commended for their honesty and desire to help correct inequity. Ryder was almost fired.

I wonder if NBC is considering not having Woods back on TV.

— William J. Bennett, Huntington

Politicians’ actions should be public

Former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy’s lawyers said releasing his "non-prosecution agreement" from 2011 would have an unconscionable chilling effect on future settlements ["Levy’s latest push to keep DA deal secret," News, Dec. 1].

What I find unconscionable is how anything related to a person’s public service can be kept from the public. Politicians choose public office, and everything they do should be made public. Maybe politicians would behave better if they know that.

— Bob Ranieri, St. James

Ronkonkoma Hub needs local input

To ensure the success of the latest proposal for the Ronkonkoma Hub, which is appropriately scaled down from the project’s first troubled iteration, Suffolk County must commit to openly encouraging community input throughout the entire planning and development process ["Ronkonkoma Hub plan great start," Editorial, Dec. 3].

Community participation is essential to the success of any urban planning effort, and the long-awaited goal of creating a direct link between the Long Island Rail Road and Long Island MacArthur Airport is simply too important for the region’s economic future to fail due to a lack of proper public outreach. In 2018, Newsday published my op-ed that urged policymakers to stop crafting such plans in secret backroom deals and get back to regional cooperative thinking.

While there is still progress to be made on that front, it’s encouraging to see positive momentum begin to build for this key area of the region.

— Richard Murdocco, Commack

The writer is an adjunct professor of planning at Stony Brook University.

Let’s get rates up in Suffolk low-vax areas

For several weeks, I have been amazed that the daily vaccination rates by ZIP code lists Moriches, Mastic, Mastic Beach and Yaphank, among others, as still under 60% ["Vaccination rates by LI zip codes," News, Dec. 6]. Why can’t the Suffolk County Department of Health blitz these areas and get the percentages up to a safer level?

— Francis Humanick, Aquebogue

Let’s know the extras in infrastructure bill

I am a Republican, and I believe that most of the infrastructure bill is good for everyone ["Infrastructure bill helps left and right," Letters, Nov. 30]. My objection is to all the extras that have nothing to do with infrastructure.

They need to tell us exactly what all these extras are. And it is naive to think it is not going to cost us one cent.

— Eileen Cuomo, West Hempstead

Shopping locally isn’t what it used to be

Articles encourage us to shop locally ["Hoping for big things," LI Business, Nov. 27].

So I decided to go to Main Street in Farmingdale to get a jacket or a warm sweater, but the Mid-Island Department Store was not there, so I thought I would go to Wally’s Hardware to replace some leaking fittings under the sink, but Wally’s was not there.

I then took my grandson to the Buster Brown store for shoes, but that store was not there. I then decided to go to the jewelry store to get my wife the bracelet she wanted, but that store was not there.

I crossed over Conklin Street to go to the paint store, but I forgot that it wasn’t there, either. Oh, well. I decided to relax and see a movie with a good admission price, but, alas, the theater is now a law office.

I tried hard, but I couldn’t shop locally. Instead, I could eat and eat at the proliferation of restaurants and bars.

— Norman Cohen, South Farmingdale