Views on diversity in chancellor search

Over the past few years, faculty groups from labor and governance have protested the political appointment of Jim Malatras to lead the 64-campus State University of New York system. They did this for reasons relating not only to his spotty ethical record but also on the principle that a search for such a powerful leader must have a transparent process that incorporates feedback from many constituencies ["SUNY chancellor resigns," News, Dec. 10].

Last week’s news only amplifies that SUNY require a leader who understands the needs of students. A background in politics or the private sector business is one thing, but SUNY and its students deserve seasoned professionals who have long track records of engagement at the intersection of education, outreach, social understanding, workforce development, community relationships, coalition building — and the business of running university systems.

For this reason, an open search run by a diverse team is far more likely to find a leader to drive New York State’s next generation (and future social realities and economy) toward new heights. Start by looking at community college presidents from SUNY and the City University of New York.

— Lizzie McCormick, East Moriches

The writer is an associate professor at Suffolk County Community College.

Frederick Kowal, president of the union representing SUNY faculty and professional staff, cites the need for a chancellor from the African American, Latino or Native American communities in the interest of diversity in the SUNY student population. A more enlightened approach would be a search for the best possible candidate who would bring experience and leadership to the position. The need for diversity should not immediately limit the pool of applicants if excellence is the goal of the search.

— Jack McDonough, Huntington

Housing subsidies need strict policy

Regarding the editorial "IDAs must raise bar for tax breaks" [Opinion, Dec. 7], the first question is: How, or why, "industrial development" can be converted into "residential" tax abatement?

The second question: How can an Industrial Development Agency have such influence on housing decisions?

A third question: How much is a unit of "housing" worth? The landlords mentioned are asking for excessively generous housing subsidies for what seems to be 23 existing apartments.

The editorial board’s conclusions are correct: The "bar for saying ‘yes’ has to be higher" — by a lot. It is also clear that "the need for standards" is pressing. Nassau County needs a uniform, rational policy for guiding its housing subsidies, one whose principles should be based on new construction and separate from IDAs.

— Brian Kelly, Rockville Centre

Mich. school shooting cartoon misinterpreted

The reader who wrote that Matt Davies’ cartoon showing frightened children fleeing an active shooter totally misconstrued the intent of the cartoon ["Cartoon on school shooting a bad idea," Letters, Dec. 6].

I believe, in effect, that Davies’ narration, "Critical race in schools," was not "making fun of sad murders in a Michigan school," but was actually showing the absurdity of "critical race theory" being discussed in any educational venues except higher learning institutions. Davies correlates the emphasis by some people on this bogus claim to the real issue of innocent children and adults in school being murdered with guns and nothing being done about it.

Most legislation addressing solutions is summarily blocked, mostly by Republicans who apparently care little about the thousands of lives stolen by gun violence at schools. Our leaders must step up and pass bills to make our country safer to live in.

— Sherry Eckstein, Huntington

Another one. Another school shooting, this time with a twist. The parents are more involved, apparently buying the gun for their 15-year-old son’s use ["Bond set at $1M for suspect’s parents," News, Dec. 5]. The mom even took him to a shooting range.

The parents were brought to the school the day of the shooting. He was searching where to buy ammunition. Neither the parents nor the school took immediate action. As a result, four students are dead.

What can we do if parents approve of their teenager having a gun available? The answer is nothing.

— Steve Boyce, Dix Hills

Hodges’ photo deserved back page

The Dec. 7 back page should have looked like this: a full-page head shot of Gil Hodges with an accompanying headline — "He’s in!"

The former Mets manager and Dodgers great being voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame was the only story worthy of the back page that day ["Muddle huddle," Sports].

— Steve Gerardi, Smithtown