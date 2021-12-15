Police abuse story and state infrastructure

Sunday’s Newsday had page after page of "coverage" of the wrongs committed by a mere handful of police officers ["A Suffolk officer sexually abused a prisoner," News, Dec. 12].

There was no mention of the nearly 5,000 Nassau and Suffolk county police officers who faithfully serve the public and help make Long Island a great place to live and work. These officers save lives, defuse potentially dangerous situations and are our primary line of defense against criminal activities.

As president of the Greater Long Island Running Club, I am aware of the support we receive from police, allowing us to stage events that would otherwise be impossible . Sadly, as an administrator of the club’s David Lerner Associates Long Island Police Crisis Fund, I am also aware of the personal sacrifices that police officers make in the line of duty.

Newsday needs to stop sensationalizing the wrongs of a few bad apples and provide more coverage of the good things that our police do every day.

— Mike Polansky, Plainview

I am so upset about this story on so many levels, feeling rage and sadness.

How can such a highly paid professional organization as our police departments allow some employees to commit egregious crimes, such as the sexual acts in this story, and not get prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law? And the offending officer’s partner who helped cover it up continues today with a big salary? It feels like we are living in a banana republic, where women are the spoils of war. How do good officers tolerate being a part of this injustice?

Sign up for the Editorial Board's Endorsements newsletter Be the first to know who they are endorsing this election season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some of our neighbors had to move because they can’t afford to live here, partly thanks to the taxes we pay for the police. For instance, they’re being paid a bonus to wear a body camera — really? Where are our legislators on this? Oh yeah, they get campaign money from the police.

I appreciate the reporting to get to the truth. Obviously, we need a watchdog. Please continue your excellent journalism.

— Cheryl Ferris, Long Beach

Newsday devoted 12 pages to an event that occurred 4 1⁄2 years ago while at the same time had only about a half-page devoted to the dozens killed in horrific storms with more than 1,000 becoming homeless. Where are the priorities?

— William Ober, Huntington

So it looks like actor Jussie Smollett will spend more time in jail for faking a crime than former Suffolk County Police Officer Christopher McCoy did for the crime of sexually assaulting a woman — twice — who was in his custody in a police station while his partner was "unaware."

Qualified immunity must be eliminated and the police defunded. We, the residents of Suffolk County, will pay for McCoy’s crimes, which could run into millions of dollars. Replacing some police officers with mental health professionals would be a better use of our tax dollars instead of having officers paid nearly $230,000 while committing crimes in a police station. And we just gave them a raise for wearing body cameras. It’s amazing.

— Gerard Byrne, Northport

Newsday does a good job exposing misdeeds in many organizations but doesn’t seem to ask about the role of the perpetrator’s supervisor. When an employee does wrong, isn’t the first person to know about the misdeed supposed to be that person’s supervisor?

Wouldn’t the time sheet of a railroad worker have to be approved by someone? Wouldn’t a police officer’s work be reviewed by his sergeant?

— Dunstan Bradley, Lindenhurst

I read with amusement that Suffolk County Police Officer Mark Pav’s attorney said his client took full responsibility for his record-keeping errors, and his mistakes were not related to his partner’s crime. To me, they were related to his and the department’s cover-ups for criminal behavior by the police.

— Bob Horsham, Ridge

Time to start work on state infrastructure

You don’t have to go far to find examples of aging infrastructure in New York State ["Infrastructure bill signed by Biden," News, Nov. 16]. There are 1,702 bridges and more than 7,292 miles of highway considered to be in "poor condition" by the federal government — which is a big part of the reason the state got a C- on its federal infrastructure report card. At the same time, the construction industry is still reeling from cancellations and delays due to the pandemic.

Thankfully, leaders in Washington are taking action and federal help is on the way.

The men and women of the carpenters’ union are ready to do our part.

— Anthony Villa, Hauppauge

The writer is business manager of Local 290 of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.