No masking their feelings

I agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate for public places, but unless proof of vaccination is required in restaurants, the mandate makes no sense ["Mask mandate the right call," Editorial, Dec. 13].

You can wear a mask in all indoor public places, but the one place you can’t wear one consistently is in a restaurant while dining. Will patrons be required to put masks back on between courses?

It feels much safer at a restaurant, like in New York City, where the positivity rate is so low and knowing everyone is vaccinated, you need not take your mask on and off.

— Diane Coddington, Port Washington

It is unconscionable that Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman won’t continue the mask mandate when his term begins Jan. 1 ["County leaders weigh in on mask rules," News, Dec. 14].

The virus positivity rate is unnecessarily high in Nassau. Masks mitigate the virus and its recent variants. Blakeman is denying science and common sense, not embracing them.

— Janet Hoffman, N. Bellmore

Smart move by County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman. The mandate would hurt the economy, throwing yet another roadblock in front of struggling retailers and small businesses trying to salvage 2021 with a good Christmas season. But the good news is that nobody will follow it.

I was just in two big stores (with no mask!) and saw many other customers with no masks and plenty of employees wearing masks down to their chins. And that was on the first day of the governor’s latest big mandate. What a joke.

— Dr. James J. Di Maio, Mineola

I recently attended men’s college basketball games.

At Hofstra University, proof of vaccination was required at the door. Inside, a metal detector and free masks were available. Patrons were expected to wear masks, and almost all did. All staff members were masked. Two of the three referees wore masks.

At Stony Brook University, there was no vaccination check and no metal detector. Just a bag check. Most but not all staff were wearing masks. None of the three referees wore masks. Only a few fans wore masks. The arena was not crowded, so you could find distanced seats. SBU should get with the program and stop the spread.

— Joe McDonough, North Merrick

Now that the governor has mandated masks to enter a store to buy milk, how about the Long Island Rail Road showing some guts? It’s still an issue and will continue to be until the Metropolitan Transportation Authority management does what’s needed — namely, no mask, no ride.

If people refuse to wear masks in a confined train car, they should be taken off the train. It will only take once to have an effect. Voluntary compliance has not worked.

But this dictum will never happen because the LIRR apparently is more interested in getting fares than keeping its riders alive, and the MTA police must have other things to do. It isn’t preventing the unmasked homeless from harassing passengers for money while awaiting Penn Station trains. LIRR posters should warn: "You are riding at your own risk."

— Richard Trentacosta, Valley Stream

On the day that Nassau County Police Officer Hector Nunez, who died of COVID-19, is buried, County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman announces he won’t enforce the governor’s mandate. What’s wrong with this picture?

— Mary Healy, Point Lookout

Sadly, as expected, County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman is following the current basic Republican playbook and politicizing a public health issue. His mandate announcement is foolish. We need to get through this next phase of the pandemic without losing more lives. Is there a way for residents to assist in the needed enforcement of the governor’s mandate? It’s sad that it has come to this.

— Denis O’Driscoll, Westbury

Let’s be honest — there isn’t a mask mandate in New York State. A mandate is an authoritative order or command.

When local municipalities (such as Nassau County) can opt out, let’s call it what it is — a mask suggestion.

— Ken Norian, Hicksville

On the first few news pages, a rise in COVID-19 cases is noted, along with indoor gatherings during this holiday season being a danger ["NY hospitalizations up 70%," News, Dec. 15]. Then, exploreLI has a cover story about hosting events in which large groups of people are pictured indoors, unmasked and eating from self-serve trays ["Serving up fun," Dec. 15]. Does this make sense?

— Irma Gurman, Smithtown

I have met many people these past 20 months. Until recently, all were masked. Now that many are vaccinated, I have seen them without a mask. I have found that most look much better with the mask on.

— Liberato Cacace, Smithtown