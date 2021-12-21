Saving lives, person of the year, a pet store, and more

Fearing a sad future for our nation

I feel sadness, rage and frustration upon reading that Gov. Kathy Hochul felt compelled to issue another mask and vaccine mandate ["NY hospitalizations up 70%," News, Dec. 15]. Even with a national death toll of more than 800,000, many government officials announced they are going to ignore the mandate. What more evidence do they need before they agree to do something to protect citizens?

We abide by many mandates: stopping at red lights, wearing seat belts, and removing our shoes before boarding a plane. We have come to understand that these mandates are for all our safety. Yes, our "rights" are infringed in some ways but not at the violation of another’s "right" to live and move about freely. I’m considered an "old" person, with immunocompromised health. I see myself wearing a mask and never going anywhere for the foreseeable future because of selfish, uninformed decisions. It’s not the way I expected to live out my golden years.

Is this now the American spirit? Not one nation together battling a killer, but instead about one’s "personal rights"? That’s a sad future for our country, and one I worry will be the downfall of what we cherish and consider unique about the United States.

Perelle Schwartz , Port Jefferson Station

Better choices for person of the year

Time magazine’s Person of the Year is Elon Musk ["Musk is Time’s top person for 2021," LI Business, Dec. 14] . Really? How about first responders, collectively, including nurses, doctors, emergency medical services personnel, and others who have worked tirelessly and at risk to themselves to save lives? How about those who formulated the vaccines saving many millions of lives worldwide? And what about George Floyd? His untimely and tragic death in 2020 gained worldwide attention this year with the prosecution of his assailant. And that in turn brought a greater realization and awakening to injustice and the legacy of racism and, in some places, changes and transparency in law enforcement.

Michael Lesman, Sayville

Pet store’s accused misdeeds not new

Sick animals being sold at Shake A Paw pet store in Hicksville is not a new issue ["LI pet store in state’s doghouse," News, Dec. 17]. In 2004, I bought a Maltese puppy there, and within 24 hours, the puppy showed all the symptoms of respiratory distress described in the article. After numerous expensive veterinarian visits, we were advised to return the dog to the store and not to take her back home with us after she was treated and she was "well."

It was a heartbreaking experience to say the least. So this allegedly has been going on for a long time, and it needs to stop. As a rescue volunteer now, I strongly urge people to "adopt, don’t shop."

Lois Nosowitz, Bethpage

Mailing ballots to all must not happen

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s calling for ballots to be mailed to every household in the state would be an atrocity and dilute the sacredness of the ballot and each person’s vote ["Hochul calls for expanded voting by mail," News, Dec. 17]. Voting must remain a privilege, and since most people can shop, go out to dinner and perform most all other regular tasks, there is no need for ballots to be mailed to every household. New York must continue to adhere to providing absentee ballots only to those requesting them. No one is prevented from voting in person. This is just a ploy to control the elections’ results through malicious acts, and it must not be allowed.

Anthony J. Catanese, Sayville

Praise for Harrison as Suffolk’s top cop choice

I would like to commend Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on his choice of NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison as county police commissioner ["Harrison for top cop," News, Dec. 14]. As a member of the NYPD for 35 years, I worked closely with Harrison as a deputy NYPD precinct inspector and in the private sector. He is the right person for the job. Harrison is a "cops’ cop," a person who works with the community and a leader who holds his workers accountable. These qualities are needed by all police departments .

Kevin G. Collins, New Hyde Park