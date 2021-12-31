Resignations not good for Nassau, Blakeman not in step

Getting resignations not good for Nassau

Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman’s transition team requested the resignation of all current Nassau ordinance employees ["Request for resignations," News, Nov. 25]. Four years ago, then-County Executive-elect Laura Curran’s transition team made the same ill-conceived request.

Deputy county attorneys are Nassau’s largest group of political employees. Four years ago, I was a DCA and submitted my resignation. It was not accepted. The resignations of three attorneys whom I supervised were accepted. All three were rehired in January, after the new county attorney was appointed. Most of the terminated DCAs were quickly rehired. The obvious reason: The county attorney needs knowledgeable, experienced DCAs who know their jobs. This is especially true for litigation DCAs and others who carry a caseload.

I have heard from friends in the county attorney’s office that Blakeman’s team is continuing to follow the Curran administration’s poor example. Several DCAs have had their resignations accepted, disregarding their acumen and experience and the effect this would have on ongoing matters.

The incoming county attorney, State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Adams, should know the value of these attorneys. Hopefully, he will prevail upon the transition team to rescind the acceptance of the resignations.

— Gerald R. Podlesak, New Hyde Park

The writer is a Republican who retired in 2018 after serving 30 years in the county attorney’s office.

Blakeman not in step with rising crisis

Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman said about COVID-19, "Nassau County is not in crisis" ["County leaders weigh in on mask rules," News, Dec. 14]. Days later, Newsday’s front page stated: "LI’s positivity rate highest in state" [News, Dec. 20].

Sign up for the Editorial Board's Endorsements newsletter Be the first to know who they are endorsing this election season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Is he in denial?

— Joseph Carro, Bohemia