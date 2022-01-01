TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
OpinionLetters

Police don't deserve all this negativity, COVID tests, pet stores

Lines are long outside the state testing site

Lines are long outside the state testing site at Kennedy Memorial Park on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in Hempstead. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Readers
Print

Police don't deserve all this negativity

Amid all the cries about police funding, outrage over police body cameras, and now how Nassau County police failed to protect a citizen, I have to wonder if I am getting a fair and balanced picture ["Jo'Anna Bird's murder," News, Dec. 19]. Does anyone realize how many times police respond to a domestic situation only to have the injured party refuse and  revile police for wanting to arrest the suspect? This can happen over and over with the same parties. How many readers would be willing to have themselves on camera at their jobs? At various locations, I frequently see employees slacking off, but police are singled out. Why would any of them want to wear a camera with an anti-police atmosphere reviewing your every move? Heaven help the police officer who may say something wrong to a suspect (who likely will be out of jail before long) who shouts "police brutality" for being arrested.

I am thankful for all police and am sick and tired of all this negativity against them.

Mike Allivo, Massapequa

These COVID tests not what I expected

I am writing as I wait outside on line in Huntington for a rapid COVID-19 test at a local clinic ["Amid new case high, more testing," News, Dec. 30]. I had tried all the drug chains and nearby Northwell locationswith no success. It’s 45 degrees and starting to drizzle. American healthcare is the costliest in the world, and we cheered the passage of the trillion-dollar COVID bills. Is this what our leaders promised last year when running for office? I certainly didn’t vote for this absolute incompetence. Crush the virus was the promise. Crush it? We can’t even test for it. I will remember this broken promise when it’s time to vote again.

Rich Adrian, Huntington

Pet stores should get heftier penalty

Regarding your article "Pup sale ban for pet stores" [News, Dec. 22], banning the stores from acquiring new animals for resale does not go nearly far enough as punishment. They should more justly be put out of business. Their actions were clearly motivated by greed without concern for the irreparable harm and heartache they caused. The punishment in this instance does not fit the crime.

Michael Scott, Garden City

By Newsday Readers

Columns

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S.
Janison: Story of Capitol riot keeps unfolding
Anti-vaccine protesters in Brooklyn on Oct. 24. The
Marshall: Vax fight will roil Albany next week
A drone makes deliveries.
Filler: It's a Wonderful Life ... in 2030!!
It's well-documented that adolescents across the country are
O'Reilly: Amid crises, a New Year's resolution of gratitude
The Matinecock Court affordable housing project is proposed
Marshall: A 43-year affordable housing push
The threat to liberal democracy comes not from
Young: Democracy besieged from left and right
Didn’t find what you were looking for?