Police don't deserve all this negativity, COVID tests, pet stores

Police don't deserve all this negativity

Amid all the cries about police funding, outrage over police body cameras, and now how Nassau County police failed to protect a citizen, I have to wonder if I am getting a fair and balanced picture ["Jo'Anna Bird's murder," News, Dec. 19]. Does anyone realize how many times police respond to a domestic situation only to have the injured party refuse and revile police for wanting to arrest the suspect? This can happen over and over with the same parties. How many readers would be willing to have themselves on camera at their jobs? At various locations, I frequently see employees slacking off, but police are singled out. Why would any of them want to wear a camera with an anti-police atmosphere reviewing your every move? Heaven help the police officer who may say something wrong to a suspect (who likely will be out of jail before long) who shouts "police brutality" for being arrested.

I am thankful for all police and am sick and tired of all this negativity against them.

Mike Allivo, Massapequa

These COVID tests not what I expected

I am writing as I wait outside on line in Huntington for a rapid COVID-19 test at a local clinic ["Amid new case high, more testing," News, Dec. 30]. I had tried all the drug chains and nearby Northwell locationswith no success. It’s 45 degrees and starting to drizzle. American healthcare is the costliest in the world, and we cheered the passage of the trillion-dollar COVID bills. Is this what our leaders promised last year when running for office? I certainly didn’t vote for this absolute incompetence. Crush the virus was the promise. Crush it? We can’t even test for it. I will remember this broken promise when it’s time to vote again.

Rich Adrian, Huntington

Pet stores should get heftier penalty

Regarding your article "Pup sale ban for pet stores" [News, Dec. 22], banning the stores from acquiring new animals for resale does not go nearly far enough as punishment. They should more justly be put out of business. Their actions were clearly motivated by greed without concern for the irreparable harm and heartache they caused. The punishment in this instance does not fit the crime.

Sign up for the Editorial Board's Endorsements newsletter Be the first to know who they are endorsing this election season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Michael Scott, Garden City