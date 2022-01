Who’s to blame — left, right or both?

Cathy Young accuses the right and the left of threatening our democracy ["Democracy besieged from left and right," Opinion, Dec. 21].

Her narrative is false. The threat to our democracy is mainly from the right. The Jan. 6 attackto overturn a democratic election was from the right. It was encouraged by former President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Most Republicans believe this.

Republican legislators across the nation have enacted laws that could lead to suppressing minority voters. Conservatives have run for school boards, falsely claiming that critical race theory is taught at the secondary level. They also want to whitewash American history and ban certain books. College students who want to limit free speech are a small minority with no political clout equal to our elected officials. One may disagree with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), but she is no threat to our democracy.

— John Boughal, Bayport

Cathy Young’s op-ed on the threat to liberal democracy leans too much on her left-leaning ideology and, by doing so, invalidates her comments. America has prospered and has been the envy of the world since the Mayflower arrived because differences in faiths, cultures and heritage have blended into today’s values. Not always with ease and, perhaps, too long in coming. Not yet ideal nor perfect, but better by far than any alternative known to mankind anywhere in the world.

The lack of basic respect between liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, was glaring recently in the arrogant, mean and disrespectful comments by "the squad" and the president’s press secretary. Equally shameful remarks from the White House further illustrate how far we have fallen.

Nothing is wrong with liberalism if the views expressed are balanced with sane, respectful differing points of view.

— Mort Grossman, Plainview

LIRR not showing concern for ‘safety’

Long Island Rail Road spokesman David Steckel said train conductors are responsible for ensuring passengers’ safety ["LIRR notes rile riders," News, Dec. 20]. If true, why do they ignore the passengers who refuse to wear a mask?

— Jim Pieper, Amityville