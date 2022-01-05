Taking sides on Blakeman

At first, I thought perhaps I had misread the article on County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s inauguration ["No masks, vax proof required for swearing-in," News, Jan. 2].

A crowded, indoor event with no requirements for vaccines and/or masks. We are in the midst of the worst surge since the pandemic began; Long Island has the highest positivity rate in the state; hospitals and health care workers are being severely taxed, and there is the real possibility of again curtailing elective hospital procedures.

So, here’s a potential superspreader event, even though other newly elected officials on Long Island and in other parts of the state have postponed indoor inaugurations.

Blakeman is demonstrating a lack of leadership and jeopardizing the health of those he is supposed to serve. His position on masks is dangerous and not supported by science. Masks do help reduce the transmission of this virus. Blakeman said, "If they’re not comfortable wearing a mask, that’s fine." No, then they should stay home.

Blakeman’s misguided ideas are further threatening the health of his constituents, including those of us who are at higher risk and who are trying our best to be conscientious so that we and others can stay well.

— Frances Hilliard, Hicksville

The writer is a registered nurse and retired professor of nursing at Nassau Community College.

I am writing in support of County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s stance against mask and vaccine mandates — especially for our children. Despite what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others say, these vaccines are still in the experimental stage and some parents do not want their kids to be the guinea pigs. Masks and vaccines are not totally working, and omicron shows that. Children are rarely affected, and the numbers are, to use to the CDC’s wording, "insignificant." We need to lift these mandates and stop interrupting everyone’s lives. This can’t go on forever.

— Barry Harpur, Oceanside

County Executive Bruce Blakeman is setting a terrible example and ignoring the advice of medical specialists as omicron cases spike throughout the country and especially in Nassau County. He is what we don’t need — another anti-science Republican politician who ignores the importance of vaccinations and masks.

— Lyn Mendelsohn, Oceanside

With the new year, we get a new hope with the mask mandate lifted for our children and ourselves now that County Executive Bruce Blakeman is in office. I am happy with his stance as are my children. Open your eyes to the distress that masks pose on young children trying to learn.

— Eileen K. Read, Garden City

Instead of defying the state mask mandate using economic and medically questionable arguments, our newly elected Nassau County executive should promote boosters for the "fully vaccinated" to greatly increase vaccine efficacy and should work hard to make (what he acknowledges as) effective N95/KN95 masks available free to the public.

— Nancy Oley, Sea Cliff

County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s vow not to enforce the mask mandate is wrong. Hospital cases are surging, affecting not only COVID-19 patients, but it crowds out other essential hospital care.

The death rate is averaging a 9/11 toll every three days. The freedom not to wear a mask is not a freedom for others who get sick. My 4-year-old grandson in Korea, like millions of schoolchildren in Asia, wears a mask every day without complaints.

— Rick Shaper, Port Washington

I am writing to show my support for County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s stance on masks that they are unconstitutional, and mandates should not be enforced.

— Kristen C. Putterman, Rockville Centre

Actions like County Executive Bruce Blakeman is taking shows a lack of respect for what COVID-19 is still doing to us. More than 800,000 have died in America — the world’s highest number. I grieve for those who have lost a loved one since the pandemic began. I want it to end. Doesn’t Blakeman want that for his constituents?

— Jo-Tina DiGennaro, Bayville

As a longtime Nassau County resident, I support County Executive Bruce Blakeman on his stance on masking and no unconstitutional illegal mandates.

— Michael Hogan, Wantagh

I am not impressed with County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s first few days in office. Unlike most doctors and health professionals, he believes that masks are not an effective means to help curb COVID-19. He bases this on the "scientific evidence" that he has seen. It appears he may be watching YouTube videos and Facebook posts rather than reading credible medical research journals.

— George Reichenbach, Garden City

County Executive Bruce Blakeman needs a reality check. His "back to normal" approach reminds me of former President Donald Trump saying in 2020 that everyone will be in their pews for Easter.

— Michael Lefkowitz, East Meadow