Water improvement, tax assessments, health aides' wages

$400M can go long way to improve water

The editorial board applauds sewer progress on Long Island ["Sewer progress worth applause," Editorial, Jan. 10]. The 5,500 hookups are certainly well intended, but it seems there has to be a better way when simply looking at the return on investment for $400 million. That’s about $73,000 per home. The number of homes is a mere fraction of those that need to be connected to sewers to have any appreciable effect on upgrading Long Island’s clean-water infrastructure.

A good start might be using this money for investing in ideas on how to keep nitrates from entering the ground in the first place. Lobbying to remove fertilizer from suburbia’s yards would be a great beginning.

Patrick Ahern, St. James

A solution for tax assessment issue

Here’s how to fix tax assessments ["Assessments need state fix," Editorial, Jan.7]. Scrap the tax assessment program and use the property size (square feet) multiplied by the community tax rates that can be reviewed at any time.

This will allow home and business owners to make any needed changes. Seniors on fixed incomes could make needed repairs without fear of increased reassessment within the community zoning codes. This also will eliminate the tax grievance firms, which make substantial profits and likely donate to politicians’ campaigns to keep the status quo.

Mark Schaier, Oyster Bay

People are worth more than real estate

In "Top 10 home sales of 2021" [LI Business, Jan. 9], I realized that on the same island that mansions sell for $70 million and higher, a home health aide gets paid $15 per hour. This is why it’s so morally important for Gov. Kathy Hochul to include a $22 hourly wage in the state budget for every state home health care worker.

People are our most important assets, not real estate.

Scott Meier, Glen Head