COVID deaths, civil society, plastic waste, and more

COVID death after illness truly hurtful

I just heard that our friends’ brother-in-law died of COVID-19 in the hospital.

He was in his fifties, had a wife and a son, and refused to be vaccinated ["Suffolk record for daily cases," News, Jan. 7]. Since this was a long illness, we have been aware of the ordeal that he and his family suffered as it unfolded. Now they are planning his funeral and a future without him.

I believe he did not think this would happen. I also believe he could not imagine slowly suffocating to death in a bed in the intensive care unit. And I have to think he never planned to harm his family this way. Unvaccinated people need to consider how their death would affect the people they love.

— Maryann Como, Franklin Square

Getting on track as a civil society

Your editorial "Pursuing the truth about Jan. 6" was compelling and gives us all something to think about [Opinion, Jan. 9]. The problem is, people on both sides of this issue think they are right and have lots of "what-aboutisms" to prove their points. So how do we move forward?

I think the answer is in the editorial’s statement that we need a "news media that will, regardless of political bent, amplify truth, expose falsehoods, and present opinion responsibly." Yes, that will go a long way to getting us back on track as a civil society.

When the editorial board will note the half-truths, outright lies and omissions committed by the left-leaning media the same as Fox News, we will know we are making progress.

The board also is correct in stating, "The world is watching." How about the board starts the ball rolling? America is reading and watching.

— Kenneth P. Lebeck, Plainview

As supporters of former President Donald Trump continue to maintain that it was so-called "left-wing groups" such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter that were the instigators and Capitol vandals on Jan. 6, shouldn’t those supporters and Republicans favor the Jan. 6 congressional investigation to exonerate their leader and themselves?

— Ray Boivie, Kings Park

I read with both anger and sorrow the editorial "Pursuing the truth about Jan. 6." It had a major omission. It did not mention that former President Donald Trump told the crowd to protest "peacefully and patriotically."

I watched election results into the wee hours, and I believe in my heart the election was stolen. Officials were afraid that if the election were overturned, there would be massive rioting in the streets.

True patriotism can start with the liberal media returning to the journalism prevalent in my youth.

— Mike Brody, Roslyn Heights

Plastics: Actions are louder than words

While we appreciate the messaging of "Plastic waste is a business expense" [Opinion, Jan. 4], which called on the need for plastic producers and municipalities to do more in addressing the issue of plastic waste in New York, we believe there is more — much more — that these companies need to do.

As Long Island’s largest recycler, Winters Bros. processed and recycled 96,110,000 pounds of waste materials at the Brookhaven recycling facility in 2021. More than 10 million pounds of what we recovered for recycling was plastics. Way too much plastic was never recycled and instead was burned or buried in a landfill.

While recycling is part of the solution, consumers and manufacturers need to focus on waste reduction. If private companies such as SC Johnson were sincere about reducing plastic waste in New York and the United States at large, they would eliminate plastic from their packaging. At the very least, manufacturers need to use 100% recycled content in their packaging.

When it comes to environmental protection, actions speak louder than words.

— Jimmy Winters, Smithtown

The writer owns Winters Bros. Waste Systems.

The op-ed on plastic waste provides no answer on how it can be accomplished. Today, plastic can be converted to its original form, oil, which further can be utilized as fuel and reduce the amount of drilled oil that is needed. It would decrease the flooding of plastic into our oceans and landfills.

Usage costs would be lowered. Considering the enormity of the problem, recycling to oil is by far cheaper than sending it to landfills and waiting 1,000 years for it to decompose.

— Roy Willis, Massapequa

Compare all states’ voting restrictions

Letters have been published on voting rights, all from the view of restrictions and racism ["Voting is a right, not a privilege," Opinion, Jan. 10]. Media attention has focused on the voting rights bill with name-calling and finger-pointing on both the left and right.

How about we clear things up for the American people? If possible, it’s time for Americans to see, state by state, all laws and restrictions on voting. All aspects should be listed, such as early voting, absentee ballots, voter ID laws, voting locations and available drop-box voting.

— Raymond P. Moran, Massapequa Park