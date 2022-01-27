Drinks at movies and LI's whiz kids

Don’t roll the credits on this drink action

A government agency has made another foolish move ["Cheers! Alcohol at movies OKd," News, Jan. 21]. Isn’t it enough that we already have drunk drivers on the road?

Now we will have people getting drunk in theaters and then driving home. Are the people making these decisions drunk themselves?

— Thomas Sarc, Central Islip

This is another reason that my demographic, seniors, won’t be rushing back to movie theaters anytime soon. The loud talking by some; the sticky floor from soda; the rising ticket cost to double digits; and bumper-car parking lots — or no parking at neighborhood locations — are just a few reasons attendance by people like me dropped from at least 20 annual visits to single digits in recent years.

Now, we’d run the risk of inebriated patrons getting loud and sloppy. Meanwhile, at home we have cable and a growing number of streaming platforms. A better strategy may have been to show movies at bars.

— Steven M. Walk, Great Neck

Serving alcohol to people in theaters will lead to problems.

Many patrons will be disturbed by more people getting up from their seats just to use the bathroom, not to mention bad behavior.

Looks like I will be staying away from the theater.

— Mary McKenna, North Bellmore

‘Whiz kids’ efforts create pride on LI

Reading about "LI’s whiz kids" made my day ["Seven students advance to Regeneron finals," News, Jan. 21].

With all the negativity in the world, it was so refreshing to read about our young achievers who are truly making a difference through their hard work and long hours.

This talented group of individuals made me proud to be a Long Islander and gave me hope for our future.

Congratulations to all the entrants and their mentors who participated. I’m glad Newsday made it front-page news.

— Karen Wagner, West Islip