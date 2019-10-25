Springsteen should jump into the race

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen said we’re living in “frightening times,” referring to the presidency of Donald Trump.

“The stewardship of the nation is — has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means,” he told CBS News in an interview broadcast on Friday. “And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

This criticism came after, at a rally, Trump ridiculed Springsteen for supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016.

I believe Springsteen would be the quintessential anti-Trump candidate who could set the Democratic base on fire. He possesses major name recognition that would garner free media. What would Trump say if hundreds of thousands of people showed up at a Springsteen rally in Central Park? I dare say he would have second thoughts calling him “little Bruce Springsteen” again.

Springsteen and Trump are cultural and ideological enemies, the political equivalent of King Kong vs. Godzilla. If Springsteen truly thinks we’re living in frightening times, shouldn’t he do something about it? After all, in a comment about vigilance on civil rights, he told a 2002 concert audience, “Responsibility comes with the turf when you’re born in the USA.”

Eugene Dunn,

Medford

Drivers need to be more careful

Drivers have become increasingly oblivious to their surroundings. It’s not just excited teens with new licenses or older drivers, who I think should retake road tests annually once they turn 70. (I’m 63.)

I believe most drivers text behind the wheel, roll through stop signs and cut off cars in parking lots because they feel that some laws don’t apply to them.

The laws and the need to demonstrate common decency apply to every one of us. Those who feel above the law will have a change of heart when it’s their car that gets hit, when their kid gets knocked off his bicycle or when they hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

These and far worse events can be avoided. To fellow drivers, I say slow down, leave the house a few minutes earlier and pay attention — simple suggestions that could mean far fewer accidents. People need to open their eyes and get better at driving right away. No one is excused.

Bob Blumenthal,

Plainview