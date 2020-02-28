Blue light responder clashes with red light

I violated the Red Light Safety Program on Jan. 30 at 7:58 p.m. while answering an alarm for a structural fire. I looked left and turned right without stopping at a red light. There had been no cross traffic and, as a volunteer firefighter, I proceeded with flashing blue lights to the firehouse. The mail brought a summons with an $80 fine.

Blue lights ask other drivers for courtesy, allowing faster responses in an emergency. They do not give legal authority to violate traffic laws. Although I know that, I called my Suffolk County legislator’s office and asked whether there was a chance for a review of this fine. As explained, exceptions are made for emergency vehicles only, not for responders.

Perhaps this could be changed. Community safety is little enhanced by fining those responding to an emergency.

Bruce Madonna,

Brookhaven

How do we account for bad roads?

I have to admit I am not a fan of large pickups with giant wheels and heavy weight being allowed on the state parkways on Long Island. But is it just me who might think that these vehicles may have contributed to the potholes on our parkways? Does anybody remember when there weren’t so many trucks pounding the asphalt day after day? Or is it just too many vehicles, of all types, on our roads?

Bob Andreocci,

Huntington

Celebrate Washington for his Dec. 25 crossing

After watching the miniseries “Washington” on the History Channel, I couldn’t understand how Dec. 25 was never celebrated or acknowledged to signify the most historical moment in America’s history: Gen. George Washington’s plan to cross the Delaware River during a blizzard and attack the British army, giving birth to our country.

Instead, the date is only celebrated for the birth of Jesus.

If Washington’s mission had failed, America, as we know it today, would not exist — America would be under British rule. I believe no other moment in American history is more important than Dec. 25, 1776.

Washington truly saved the American people — he freed us from British rule. Not acknowledging this date is absurd. Thank you, Gen. Washington, for giving me a life and freedom I know I would have not received anywhere else.

Alejandro Calvo,

Lynbrook