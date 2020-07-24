The rainbow can't be too far away

It may be difficult to stay positive these days, and we miss everyone. When everything is safe, though, we will unite and all see each other again. As a Korean War veteran, I want to share a quote I’ve always liked from Dolly Parton: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” I love this because it tells me everything will turn out better. Better days are coming so stay positive.

Bernard Fradkin,

Jericho

Veterans urged to join American Legion post

I urge all veterans to join the American Legion [“Vets halls are struggling,” News, July 13]. This is a worthwhile organization. I served in the Navy during the Vietnam era, and now I belong to American Legion Post 103 in Douglaston.

We serve fellow veterans, some of whom are hurting. The American Legion, chartered in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness, is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities.

For more information, visit legion.org/membership.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr.,

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bellerose

We, too, can look out for our neighbors

Who are we? I thought I knew, but I do not know anymore. Our political leaders can sway us a little in one direction or another, but the onus is on us. We cannot do what we need to, to fight this coronavirus. We cannot because of our arrogance and callousness. We cannot because of our mercilessness and avarice. We have put aside the Sermon on the Mount and replaced it with selfishness. And now we see what it brings.

Do we really need to see the intensive care units filled up to capacity before we see our own obligation? Do we really need to see the refrigerator trucks, firsthand, before acknowledging our own responsibility? It did not have to get to this point. We could have saved tens of thousands of lives, but we did not. Other countries’ levels of this disease show where people were looking out for one another. They put concern for their neighbors ahead of their own selfishness. This test remains ahead of us. We can do so much better.

Randy Gunther,

Hicksville