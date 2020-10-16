State should refund 2020 park passes

I believe New York State is ripping off some of us. I purchased the Empire Pass online last November for this year to get a discount. But this year, the state announced there will be no charge to use state parks in 2020 and there would be no refunds to those who already bought the 2020 pass. Now, the state again sends out its annual notice to pay early to get the discount for 2021. I have a better proposal: Credit the cost for 2021 to my present pass. In 2020, state park access wasn’t available in the first two months, and after they opened access, the bathrooms were locked. So make my 2020 Empire Pass good for 2021. Or just refund the full amount for what I paid for 2020. People are still having a hard time with finances.

John Marley,

North Babylon

Post office should reverse mail slots

I am disabled and believe that my rights are being violated by the Garden City Post Office. It has turned around the drive-up mailboxes and provides only a narrow mailing slot on the opposite side. A person driving up to the mailbox must get out of the car and walk around to the opposite side of the mailbox to mail a letter. My disability does not allow me to do that. I learned that the U.S. Post Service now uses a smaller slot to prevent thieves from reaching into the mailboxes. Whether this is a serious problem, I see no need to have the slots on the opposite side. Surely, the boxes can be turned so the small slot is on the driver’s side. I called the post office but get only a voice saying no one can come to the phone.

Beatrice Block,

Westbury

One gesture of dining kindness

The other day, I received another solicitation from LI Cares, an organization to which I have contributed in the past. It sits on my desk. On a recent night, being somewhat tired, we ordered dinner, as we have done many times, especially on rainy days when grilling is impossible. For most restaurants, delivery is not inexpensive when you consider the taxes, fees and driver’s tip. The thought occurred that shouldn’t I put myself out a little more and donate the price of one of those meals to LI Cares? A little gesture to those in need, those not as fortunate as I, those having felt the worst of the coronavirus restrictions.

Richard M. Frauenglass,

Huntington