Plastic pollution in our oceans: What have we done?

As one person, what can someone do to help our oceans’ pollution? Even the littlest difference in everyday life can go a long way. It starts with carrying around a metal straw or reusable silverware and bringing bags to the grocery store. Or when getting takeout, skip the bagged sauces. Consider purchasing products in the least amount of packaging, and consider manufacturers who use little, no or only post-consumer recycled plastic products. It may not seem like much, but it all adds up. The "butterfly effect" serves as a metaphor for life amid a chaotic world. By making small changes and sticking to them over the long haul, one can make big changes in a circle of influence. It takes only one person to affect a group, then a group to spark interest in others. Once this interest is sparked, a bigger change is in the works. In today’s world, it is almost impossible to cut out plastic from people’s lives, but it is possible — and necessary — to scale back its use. The world needs to come together and change.

Julia Grossman,

Cold Spring Harbor

Funds should be returned for original purpose

I believe the voters of Suffolk County have been scammed. The wording on the recent ballot for Proposition 2 about the sewer stabilization fund was so ambiguous that I believe most voters truly did not know what a "yes" vote meant. In my view, the county has no intention of paying back the approximately $190 million it will take from the fund. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said it’s a victory for the taxpayer, but I see it as actually a raid against our drinking water protection, sewer infrastructure, land preservation and nitrogen pollution, all to support the county’s already bloated budget. I believe the Pine Barrens Society should proceed with legal action against this betrayal. Suffolk County had major deficits long before COVID-19. The fund money should be used for its intended purposes.

Frank Rapczyk,

Bayport

Television has too many drug commercials

I say it’s time someone investigates why TV has so many commercials for drugs and medical facilities. I know: We average citizens are somehow paying for these ads, incorporated into the prices we pay. Some drug commercials target only a small part of our population, and I doubt many individuals are influenced to take a medication just because they saw a TV commercial.

Alan Franks,

Smithtown