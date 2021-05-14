Police need to catch bad highway drivers

I recently made a weekend trip to Baltimore. I was safely driving 70 to 74 miles per hour in the middle or right lanes with a 65-mph limit. In all four states — New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland — vehicles passed on the right and left, some speeding at least 90 mph ["Tailgating, stopping too close an issue," Just Sayin’, May 1]. Some of these video-game-type drivers would sneak in front of a car ahead of them in another lane within a car length or two of that car while going these incredibly dangerous speeds. Crash data, speeding and the laws of physics dictate eventual outcomes.

The lack of police presence on the roads does not dissuade speeding. The roads have become filled with incredibly dangerous drivers. Are the recent police issues in the news influencing their decisions not to enforce? If so, let’s reassess to save lives.

Mark Hecht, Long Beach

I’m on the Long Island Expressway by 5 a.m. every day, and it’s gotten crazy how people are driving. Forty-foot-long dump trucks driving 70 miles per hour, flying by or tailgating everyone, and then there are the drivers who think they are in the Indianapolis 500. Something has to be done. It seems to me as if the police are only interested in pulling drivers over for being on their cellphones or crossing the HOV line.

Peter Incantalupo, Syosset

Comparing risks of not getting a shot

How does the risk of not being vaccinated against COVID-19 compare to other dangerous activities?

Operating a motorcycle is a notoriously high risk activity, made worse by the reckless behavior of some operators. The motorcycle death rate is a horrific 24.3 per 100 million miles (27 times greater than the automobile death rate). Since the average motorcyclist drives 3,000 miles per year, his chance of dying in an accident is about one in 1,372 per year.

By comparison recently, about 6 million unvaccinated people are above the age of 16 in New York State. About 52 unvaccinated people were dying daily from COVID-19 in New York State (18,980 per year).

The death rate from COVID-19 in the state among unvaccinated people above the age of 16 is thus one in 316 per year, more than four times higher than the motorcyclist death rate.

Unaware of the true danger of being unvaccinated, fearful people who refuse vaccination thus are actually among the most reckless of risk-takers. They have made, in my view, an irrational and immoral decision that poses a serious risk of death or serious illness to themselves and their community.

Keith H. Rothman, Commack