The Supreme Court made it legal for corporations to spend unlimited funds on elections. Republicans and Democrats accept these generous contributions without a second thought.

But then the "big lie" about presidential voting fraud made its way around Washington and ultimately fueled the Jan. 6 deadly attack on our government, while the contributions were still fully supported by the Republican Party.

The GOP saw this as yet another opportunity to suppress the right to vote for communities of color while helping to bolster its chances at the ballot box.

Some of our larger corporations and sports franchises thought it prudent to call out the GOP in Georgia, and other states, for their obvious racist intentions. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell would have none of it and demanded that corporations stay out of politics ["Firms ‘stupid’ to take sides," LI Business, April 7].

He will take every last greenback that corporations hand him, but he demands their silence. To me, it’s pathetic and hypocritical, yet predictable.

To support the GOP, in my view, is to support their platform of hate, racism, greed and corporate welfare. McConnell can’t have it both ways.

Bob Bascelli, Seaford

Republicans truly have no shame. They talk about "freedom" and "patriotism" as if they alone embody these American tenets, but do the election laws that they just passed in Georgia and Texas help or hinder a most basic right of a democracy’s citizenry? Laws that limit, restrict or make it difficult to vote, in my view, plunge daggers deep into the heart of our democracy and, at their core, are truly un-American.

Martin Geller, Manhasset

$2.1B budget line a slap at New Yorkers

The state budget calls for $2.1 billion to undocumented immigrants who lost jobs during the pandemic ["Rolling out $212B NY budget," News, April 7]. This is happening with thousands of U.S. citizens, including New Yorkers, losing homes and being forced from apartments. I see this as a disgrace and a slap in the face of every hardworking New Yorker.

Many of our homeless are mentally ill or disabled veterans — these are the people who need help. Once our poor and underprivileged are cared for, then and only then — if there is money left — should it be used to get these undocumented immigrants vetted and properly documented so they can pay their fair share, allowing them to pursue the American dream.

Citizens should protest what I view as an abusive use of taxpayers’ money.

No wonder we live in the highest-taxed state in the country. It’s time for a change.

Mike Terranova, East Islip

Regarding Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s $212 billion budget and tax increases, why should $2.1 billion go to undocumented workers and ex-convicts?

Isn’t New York breaking the law by rewarding those who’ve broken the law? Why should felons receive state stimulus checks?

Thomas Folan, Miller Place

Series on police videos is appalling

Newsday’s apparent attempts to paint some police officers as evildoers who harass and abuse is, in my view, skewed and appalling ["Civilian videos contradicted police accounts," News, March 28].

Why is Newsday not espousing the dangers of resisting arrest, which puts lives of both the police officers and suspects in danger? How is an officer to cuff a resisting suspect without using force?

Maybe those quick to criticize should try restraining anyone large or small, young or old, and see that, in my view, it’s nearly impossible to position a resisting person for cuffing.

I believe many officers all over this state now fear touching a suspect, which inevitably results in a weakened force. Pepper spray is not an option in a struggle because it affects both officer and suspect.

Suspects can kick, bite, spit, etc. while the police are figuratively handcuffed and denied the basic tools required to defend themselves.

To me, all your series has done is create more division and increase mistrust of the police, although abusive cops deserve punishment.

But Newsday should call out the many who resist arrest and then scream abuse.

Phil Masso, East Meadow

Give us more hope and positivity, not charts

Is it necessary for Newsday to continue to devote two entire pages every day to the infection rates for each community on Long Island ["Tracking the coronavirus," News, April 7]?

Everyone is acutely aware of the virus that we are all dealing with. The daily numbers are what they are and rarely change much. How about devoting that space to good news?

Publish the recovery rates by community or, better yet, highlight more stories of the devoted caregivers or first responders, the true heroes. We need to hear more positive stories, giving people hope and a reason to smile.

Joe DeBonis, Oyster Bay