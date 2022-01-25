Voting rights and sewers

Only voting fraud try was by GOP

A reader listed four ways that states are limiting voting, claiming that the voting mechanisms had been subject to fraud ["How do states hurt rights of voters?" Letters, Jan. 18]. How do those things promote voter fraud? They don’t, and the reason is that this has been proven in numerous studies and court cases.

The only voter fraud attempts in the recent presidential election were the attempts by Republicans to decertify legitimately chosen Electoral College electors in states that President Joe Biden won and substitute former President Donald Trump’s electors in order to promote the Big Lie.

— Leonard Cohen, Wantagh

Why now should we limit mail-in or absentee voting? This has been another unprecedented year because of COVID-19. People felt safer in 2020 mailing in their vote. If the ruling party won, would voting rules be an issue?

I didn’t hear any outcry to change the voting regulations when Al Gore won the popular vote in 2000 but barely lost the electoral vote to George W. Bush. (Irregularities in Florida voting were documented.)

The Armed Forces mail in their votes. So does Congress. Ballot harvesting? That is when political operatives collect absentee ballots from voters and drop them off at a polling place or election office. Drop boxes make it easier for people to get their mail-in votes to polling places. No one came to my door to pick up my ballot.

— Bonnie M. Costa, Kings Park

For months, Americans have been calling for national standards to protect our freedom to vote. The voting rights bill would protect our right to vote, counter undemocratic election sabotage efforts, and help eliminate the undue influence from large corporations in our elections.

Fixing the filibuster is not about one political party. It’s about us — the American people — and ensuring our government is working in our best interests.

Not a single Republican spoke up for the bill. All 48 Democrats and the two Independents who caucus with them represent more than 55% of the U.S. population. Republicans thus are rejecting the desire of most Americans. That’s not the democracy that our Founding Fathers envisioned.

— Bruce Miller, New Hyde Park

I can renew my drivers’ license and my vehicle registration online. I can do my banking and stock transactions online. I can file and pay federal and local taxes online. I can request and renew library books that way, too. The medical billing industry has been transformed by computers. Long lines have been eliminated and avoided by many electronic transactions.

So why can’t I vote online?

— George P. Burrows, Bayside

Oakdale needs sewers more than other sites

A Newsday editorial rightfully applauded progress on sewer projects in Huntington and Kings Park, but Oakdale may be more critical because of the distance to open water, and the depth to groundwater in Oakdale is much less ["Sewer progress worth applause," Jan. 10].

The residential areas in Oakdale that are adjacent to the Connetquot River come up time and time again as being in critical need of sewers. Area cesspools flush nitrogen and dangerous household chemicals such as toluene directly into groundwater that flows to the river and bay. Cesspool systems negatively impact home values, recreation, commercial and recreational fishing, and shellfish. Related fish kills and closed beaches directly affect many of the more than 2 million visitors each year to the Bayard Cutting Arboretum and Heckscher state parks and may ultimately impact the world-renowned trout fishing at the Connetquot River State Park Preserve.

After superstorm Sandy, $26 million of federal funding was earmarked for Connetquot River sewers. Extensive engineering and cost estimates have been completed, yet the money remains unspent while the problem only gets worse.

— Richard H. Remmer, Oakdale

The writer is commissioner of the Long Island State Park Commission.

An article noted the $22 million investment ($44 million total with a Suffolk County match coming from the American Rescue Plan Act funding) to be spent on upgrading Huntington Town sewers ["Funds going to sewer plan," Our Towns, Dec. 22].

This money comes courtesy of President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress. Both Huntington Town and Suffolk County voted overwhelmingly Republican in the last election.

The article quoted then-Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci essentially taking credit for the funds and project. He and other Republican in Huntington and Suffolk County had little to do with this money coming to Huntington.

— James Keck, East Northport