Taking sides on Cuomo

I am appalled at the number of New Yorkers still supporting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo despite the misleading count of nursing home deaths due to COVID-19 and his alleged unwanted sexual advances toward his female staff ["Responses about Cuomo vary," Letters, March 9]. Hey, folks, the governor lied to all of us. Elderly people died while Cuomo was writing a self-congratulatory book about his handling of the pandemic. Then came the accusations from the women working for him, a man who holds the state’s top political office. If Cuomo were a Republican, liberals would all be livid, screaming for his resignation. But he’s a liberal Democrat so his apparent lies and inappropriate advances are to be excused, right? Wrong! Wake up! I say Cuomo’s political career is over. The good that will come out of all this is that Cuomo likely will never be nominated to run for president.

Stephen Rothaug,

Baiting Hollow

I am reserving my opinion about the sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo until the ongoing investigation has been completed. However, I am appalled at the hypocrisy of many prominent political figures who, like Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), have rushed to judgment and called for his immediate removal. Many of these same people have defended or simply ignored much more serious allegations against two Supreme Court judges appointed with little or no serious investigations and whose accusers were attacked and vilified. Even worse, former President Donald Trump not only failed to apologize for his criminally sexual actions but bragged about them. No wonder Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gloatingly advised his Democratic adversaries to proceed in handling such accusations by "following the Republican model" if they want them to "go away." I’m proud that New York Democrats seem to be ignoring Graham’s advice.

Patricia Marinaccio,

Brentwood

First, I don’t tolerate abuse in any form, but I wonder why it takes so long for people to come forth and make accusations against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Second, Rep. Lee Zeldin is the last person I would vote for to run New York after the way he reacted and responded to the Jan. 6 event ["Zeldin exploring run for governor," News, March 3]. To me, he’s not a leader — he’s a cowardly follower. The last thing that upsets me is the Washington senators and congressmen who voted against the wage increase. Let them live on less money. Are they struggling to pay bills and put food on the table? No. But yet they refuse to raise the hourly pay. For the past year, they have drawn paychecks and lived lives knowing there’s money coming in. But many of the people who voted them in have nothing coming in. What’s wrong here? When election time comes, let your voices be heard.

Camille Morselli,

Islip Terrace

Now a sixth women comes forward claiming inappropriate behavior by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ["6th accuser speaks," News, March 10]? So what can we expect to occur? Dozens more women jumping on the bandwagon accusing the governor of doing things he shouldn’t have been doing, or just jumping on the bandwagon to get their names and pictures in the news? We should all continue to wonder that if these accusations are true, why did it take so long for these women to come forward instead of reporting them immediately?

Thomas W. Smith,

Riverhead

One woman who alleged sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo claimed that his inquiring whether she would be open to dating an older man constituted sexual harassment ["Behavior ‘predatory,’ ex-aide says," News, March 2]. Instances of older men seeking to date younger women are not uncommon. If all such instances were taken as sexual harassment, the courts would be swamped with sexual harassment claims. Also, it seems that if the "wrong" man flirts with a woman, it may be construed as sexual harassment. If the "right" man flirts, then the woman is excited. I believe it is long past time that women take responsibility for their lives by initiating contact with a man in whom they are interested instead of waiting for the "right" man to approach them. Perhaps then the number of alleged harassment claims by women will drop.

Thomas Saracco,

Huntington

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, long known as an arrogant bully, claims he’s been misunderstood. I haven’t had such a good laugh since former Gov. Eliot Spitzer was caught with only his black socks on.

Michael Quane,

South Hempstead

Do LIRR moves have an ulterior motive?

It will take three weeks to reinstate a schedule that the Long Island Rail Road had been operating less than a week earlier and only after a mass outcry ["LIRR to roll back service cuts," News, March 10]?

Sounds more like the LIRR is leveraging people’s lives to ensure it gets stimulus funds. The schedule imposed on Monday, in my view, is evidence of the ineptness of the LIRR’s leadership in running the railroad.

Now commuters have to spend the next three weeks in crowded conditions facing a substantial health risk — until the railroad can purportedly reconfigure everything.

Placing commuters in crowded conditions reminds me of the nursing home debacle. It makes me wonder why these incompetent decision makers aren’t removed.

Michael Sullivan,

Garden City

Rescue plan big boost for Long Islanders, too

Nearly a year after what some have called "The Great Shutdown," the relief Americans so desperately needed is finally on the cusp of coming to fruition. Stimulus payments, robust delivery of vaccines, and support for the communities most hurt by COVID-19 are among many aspects of the American Rescue Plan Act. Long Islanders have every reason to applaud President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill. It is a great deal for Long Island, with $397.7 million specifically designated for Nassau County ["More than $1B for LI in federal stimulus," News, March 11]. With the stimulus comes not only a tremendous opportunity and resources but an ability to focus on direct attention to critical issues that will make life better for Nassau’s families. Now is the time to take a hard look at providing affordable child care, closing racial equity gaps, supporting local restaurants and small businesses, combating food insecurity, and addressing student debt relief, to name a few. The American Rescue Plan Act gives us the chance to make that difference, be smart, be sustainable, as well as giving us resources to focus on priorities that should not go ignored. This is a giant step in the right direction.

Jack Schnirman,

Long Beach

Editor’s note: The writer is Nassau County comptroller.