TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Letter: More spending won't lower national debt

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Photo Credit: iStock

By Newsday Readers
Print

Columnist Lane Filler’s “Perot warned us about national debt” [Opinion, July 11] is a dire reminder that the U.S. government may have reached a stalemate in solving our monetary crisis.

Our national debt is larger than our gross domestic product. One would think that we should cut spending to bring debt under control. If in the Democratic candidates for president have answers, let them come forward. Their plans to create more government giveaways for health care, college education and housing would seem contradictory to solving our debt crisis.

Maybe these presidential hopefuls can use 3D printers to create a chicken for every pot. Nothing is off the table.

Catherine Finelli,

  Bellmore

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Bromund: U.S. fighting an old trade tussle
Dobie: Life-and-death balancing act
Afternoon commute at the LIRR's Jamaica station, Monday Marshall: A sneak peak at the MTA's plans
H. Ross Perot, testifying before the U.S. Senate Filler: Perot warned us about national debt
Then-presidential candidate H. Ross Perot speaks in a O'Reilly: This Texas patriot shook up America
Suffolk County Police Department patrol cars are pictured Filler: Gigante's promotion on hold - for now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search