Letter: More spending won't lower national debt

Columnist Lane Filler’s “Perot warned us about national debt” [Opinion, July 11] is a dire reminder that the U.S. government may have reached a stalemate in solving our monetary crisis.

Our national debt is larger than our gross domestic product. One would think that we should cut spending to bring debt under control. If in the Democratic candidates for president have answers, let them come forward. Their plans to create more government giveaways for health care, college education and housing would seem contradictory to solving our debt crisis.

Maybe these presidential hopefuls can use 3D printers to create a chicken for every pot. Nothing is off the table.

Catherine Finelli,

Bellmore