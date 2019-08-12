‘The Hunt’ is an immoral film

I found the Aug. 11 news story “Studio cancels thriller in wake of shootings” disturbing.

It told of Universal Pictures’ decision to cancel the release of “The Hunt,” which the story described as a “satirical thriller about ‘elites’ hunting self-described ‘normal people.’ ”

It is shocking to think that the Hollywood elites felt society was ready to pay to watch a movie about people killing other people for sport! It is also disturbing to learn that they canceled it “amid criticism that the film could further increase tensions.”

Increase tensions? That’s the reason? What about the fact that the premise of the movie is just immoral and wrong on so many levels? So if the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio hadn’t occurred, they would have no problem with the release? This really is a sad commentary on what now passes as “entertainment.”

Vincent Monti, Holbrook

Consumers are to blame for choices

Writer Faye Flam’s opinion piece, “It is not your fault you eat too much sugar” [Opinion, Aug. 10] blames greedy food companies and gives a pardon to consumers for overindulging in sugary foods.

While food stores may have shelves filled with sugary foods, stores usually also carry many other foods. Why not choose those? Because it is easier to choose prepackaged and probably less healthful foods.

When are people going to take responsibility and ownership for their choices? Stop blaming big bad companies for enticing us. We can say no and force them to rethink their marketing and manufacturing by not buying their products. It’s always someone else’s fault.

The writer says it is not our “sin” or lack of willpower that is at fault, but I believe it is, and we add to the sin by falsely blaming others.

Bridgit Manseau, Rocky Point

Vaccine law will demand specifics

Having lost access to religious exemptions for immunizations, parents are hoping to get medical exemptions to avoid vaccinations for their children. Newsday reported that to obtain a medical exemption, a “physician licensed to practice medicine in NYS must certify that the immunization is detrimental to the child’s health” [“The new rules,” News, Aug. 11].

However, to prevent abuse now that religious exemptions are no longer allowed, New York State added a second requirement that was omitted by Newsday. It says, “The medical exemption should specify which immunization is detrimental to the child’s health, provide information as to why the immunization is contraindicated based on current accepted medical practice, and specify the length of time the immunization is medically contraindicated, if known.”

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list allergy or anaphylaxis, and immunodeficiency, as the only contraindications to vaccination. Letters submitted by doctors who fail to include why vaccination is contraindicated should not be approved. Medical exemptions based on medical reasons where there is no contraindication to the vaccine should be denied.

Measles is a very contagious disease that can cause pneumonia, brain damage and death. The virus can survive for two hours on surfaces while being spread by touching. Mumps can cause sterility, deafness and meningitis/encephalitis. Pregnant women with rubella are at risk for a miscarriage or a baby born with serious birth defects.

Some parents against vaccinations believe they are linked to autism based on a flawed study published in The Lancet in 1997. Numerous research studies since have discredited this research. The Lancet subsequently retracted the report, and the doctor lost his license.

Vaccinating as many individuals as possible can be lifesaving for those who cannot be vaccinated. They include the very young, pregnant women, those with a medical condition preventing vaccination, those who had vaccinations that failed to provide immunity, and those undergoing treatment causing immunodeficiency. It is difficult to distinguish between doctors’ letters based on the standard of care from those written because of a persistent patient. The new New York State law has made that easier, and medical professionals and school districts are obligated to adhere to it. By approving medical exemptions based on accepted science and CDC guidelines, while denying those with no medical basis, we can provide the best possible protection for those who can be, and those who cannot be, immunized. We owe it to them.

Dr. Karl Friedman, Woodbury

Editor’s note: The writer is the school physician or a consultant for several Long Island public school districts.

Grateful for LIRR

lactation center

I want to thank the Long Island Rail Road for the kind and thoughtful provision of a lactation center for nursing moms at Penn Station [“Place for lactation in midst of Penn Station,” News, Aug. 9].

I wish to congratulate Phillip Eng, the LIRR president. He is a noble soul, a rare specimen in these times of selfish actions! Best wishes to all involved in this noble venture.

Subramania Sitaraman, Oakdale