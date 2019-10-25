On M9A trains, the LIRR got it backward

Public and quasi public officials insist on treating their constituents as children. The key reason that the new M9A trains are “late” is because Long Island Rail Road officials promised the new fleet before they even awarded the contract to a manufacturer [“LIRR’s new fleet delayed,” News, Oct. 23].

Any reasonable commuter would recognize the need to find a company that could provide the trains the railroad needs for the price it can afford. The LIRR never should have promised anything until it accomplished that. Yet so it goes that, unrealistic commitments by our public officials and their failure to manage those expectations are as familiar to Long Islanders as the sound of waves breaking at Jones Beach.

Chris Dillon,

Centerport

Newsday fell for Trump’s distraction

It is disappointing to see Newsday fall right into President Donald Trump’s trap. On Pages A6-A7 of the Oct. 23 issue, you ran the headline “Trump: Impeach inquiry ‘a lynching,’” as the top story on the spread. Trump depends on the media to help him distract the public from things people should really pay attention to, as we all get involved in meaningless arguments over his tweets. Meanwhile, more important events are shoved aside.

Nothing should have been given bigger coverage than Ambassador William Taylor’s damning testimony that Trump withheld vital aid to Ukraine to suit his own political purposes. That story, “Diplomat: Trump linked aid to probe,” got a smaller headline on those pages.

I challenge Trump supporters to actually read all 15 pages of Taylor’s opening statement, as I did. Find out the truth and understand what your president is really doing.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lori Cresci,

Huntington

He’ll base his vote on red-light cameras

A short time ago, I told my Suffolk County legislator that I strongly opposed extending the red-light-camera law and would not vote for any politician who voted for it [“Red-light cameras extended,” News, Sept. 5]. My legislator did vote for it, and now it’s my turn to vote for his opponent.

I urge all Suffolk voters to check how their legislators voted and to remember this come Election Day.

Peter Kelly,

Medford