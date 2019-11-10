Who will be left to pay New York's high taxes?

Come on, that had to be satire by columnist Lane Filler as he explained how higher taxes lead to better infrastructure [“Fallacy of ‘bad for business’ states,” Opinion, Nov. 6]. I laughed so hard I nearly passed out.

Defend this state and states like New York all you want, but we are being ripped off. Maybe Filler has not taken any trips lately, but our roads have potholes and litter galore. A quarter of my pension goes to school and property taxes, and I am on the low end.

I looked at a house in Delaware. For $499,000, you get five bedrooms, four baths, a two-car garage and an acre and a half. Total taxes are $1,300 a year! The roads are smooth and clean.

People are nuts to live in New York, and I do not blame anyone with money for bailing out.

John Gelormino,

Hicksville

In some rankings, New York sits near the bottom of the worst states for business.

After President Donald Trump said he would change his residence from New York to Florida, both Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio bid him good riddance. But can New York afford to lose another billionaire?

Amazon changed its mind about building a new headquarters in Long Island City because of local opposition, including from a Democratic socialist congresswoman. JPMorgan Chase is reported to be considering relocating several thousand New York-based employees to other lower-expense states to cut costs ahead of a possible economic downturn.

In his brief presidential run, de Blasio proposed a combined top tax rate of 70 percent for people with incomes exceeding $2 million. Bloomberg News reports that 277 people, many in the middle class, are leaving the metropolitan area each day, making the region the largest net loser in the nation. Many people are fleeing to places with lower costs of living.

Who will be left in New York State to pay all of the high taxes and costs?

When will Cuomo do anything to make New York State great again? If the state continues to lose businesses, jobs and people, maybe it’s time we say good riddance to the governor of New York.

Patrick Nicolosi,

Elmont