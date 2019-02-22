TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionLetters

Letter: Skeptical about nuke secrets for Saudis

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman adjusts

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman adjusts his robe as leaders gather for the group at the G20 Leader's Summit at the Costa Salguero Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina in this Nov. 30, 2018 photo. Photo Credit: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

By Newsday Readers
Former National Security Adviser and now convict Michael Flynn sought to share U.S. nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia, according to a congressional report [“Flynn pushed plan to share nuclear tech,” News, Feb. 20]. A stumbling block was whether Saudi Arabia would pledge to use the technology only for peaceful purposes — no weapons-grade uranium production. We know how much their pledges are worth; ask the family of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

I’m confused: A nuclear limitations treaty with Iran is bad, and the United States withdrew from it, but selling nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia would be a good deal? I wonder how this is going over in Israel.

Oh, I forgot; billions of dollars are in play. A great deal for someone, no doubt, but for whom?

Ernst P.A. Vanamson,

  Sayville

By Newsday Readers

