Letter: Skeptical about nuke secrets for Saudis

Former National Security Adviser and now convict Michael Flynn sought to share U.S. nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia, according to a congressional report [“Flynn pushed plan to share nuclear tech,” News, Feb. 20]. A stumbling block was whether Saudi Arabia would pledge to use the technology only for peaceful purposes — no weapons-grade uranium production. We know how much their pledges are worth; ask the family of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

I’m confused: A nuclear limitations treaty with Iran is bad, and the United States withdrew from it, but selling nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia would be a good deal? I wonder how this is going over in Israel.

Oh, I forgot; billions of dollars are in play. A great deal for someone, no doubt, but for whom?

Ernst P.A. Vanamson,

Sayville